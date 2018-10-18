TWIN FALLS — The South Central Public Health District held a workshop Wednesday to help prepare emergency responders and health officials for disease outbreaks in Idaho.
“Operation Special Pathogens: A Coordinated Community Response” was held at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls and included speakers from Utah, California and Nebraska.
“It’s a chance to test and evaluate their capabilities, specifically their ability to respond to special pathogen outbreaks, like Ebola,” health district planner Dan Schaffer said in a statement Tuesday.
The workshop covered topics from the “ugliest pathogens currently on medical radar to examples of effective community responses in recent outbreaks,” according to the statement.
“Although there are no current Ebola cases in Idaho, we continue to face other deadly epidemics like the flu and Hepatitis A,” SCPHD epidemiologist Tanis Maxwell said in the statement.
