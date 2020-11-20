Emergency officials say they aren’t resuming spring plans for COVID-19 field hospitals

BOISE — As Idaho hospitals take on more and more COVID-19 patients, local health care leaders say they’re bracing to potentially move patients to nontraditional facilities in the coming weeks while state emergency officials say they’re not yet looking to mobilize “alternative care sites.”

In a City of Boise news conference Tuesday, Dr. Steven Nemerson, chief clinical officer for the Saint Alphonsus Health System, said Saint Al’s is preparing for its patient load to triple in the next two months barring radical changes in community behavior around mask wearing and social distancing.

“… Within the next four or five weeks, by Christmastime, we expect a doubling of the census of COVID patients within our hospitals,” Nemerson said. “And then within two months from now, approximately a tripling thereof. That’s the point at which we then begin to take care of patients in areas of our facilities that are not traditionally used for clinical care, things like conference rooms, and so forth. God forbid we get to that situation, but we’re prepared to do so.”