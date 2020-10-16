Embattled BLM deputy director defends himself during stop at South Hills

HANSEN — William Perry Pendley, the embattled acting Bureau of Land Management Director, stopped at the charred base of the South Hills on Thursday as part of his tour throughout the West.

Pendley — who says he is not, and has never been, the acting director — was ordered by U.S. District Court Judge Brian Morris to step down as acting director after serving illegally since July 2019. He has not stepped down and is appealing the court’s order.

Pendley has generated controversy ever since U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary David Bernhardt delegated him the authority of the BLM director in July 2019. Environmental and conservation groups have harshly criticized him for his stalwart opposition of protections for endangered species and public lands. He has also come under fire for his statements on Native American sacred lands and the Black Lives Matter movement.

President Donald Trump nominated Pendley for the BLM director job this July. But he later withdrew that nomination, ostensibly because the Senate confirmation hearing could have effectively endangered the reelection odds of some Republican senators serving from states with large swathes of public land who would have had to vote on the nominee.