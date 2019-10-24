You are the owner of this article.
Elmwood Cemetery: Idaho Gov. Frank R. Gooding — 1928

  • MYCHEL MATTHEWS, mmatthews@magicvalley.com
GOODING — Many residents say Frank Gooding could have become the president of the United States, if only he had been born here. But his “alien” status didn’t stop him from becoming Idaho’s seventh governor.

Gooding was born in England in 1859 and settled in the Magic Valley in 1888. He was elected to the Idaho Legislature 10 years later and was named governor of Idaho in 1904, all before becoming a U.S. citizen.

The state built the Idaho Capitol in Boise during his two terms as governor.

Gooding, a Republican, was known for his abrasive personality, which often clashed with other members of his party.

In 1920, he became Idaho’s U.S. senator. At that time, most of the state — including the Magic Valley — was in the Pacific Time Zone. Gooding sponsored a bill in the Senate to place all of Idaho south of the Salmon River in the Mountain Time Zone.

He died in office in 1928 and is buried in Elmwood Cemetery.

The cemetery is at the south end of Elmwood Road in Gooding — the town that was named for him.

