Elmwood Cemetery: Idaho Gov. Frank R. Gooding — 1928

GOODING — Many residents say Frank Gooding could have become the president of the United States, if only he had been born here. But his “alien” status didn’t stop him from becoming Idaho’s seventh governor.
Gooding was born in England in 1859 and settled in the Magic Valley in 1888. He was elected to the Idaho Legislature 10 years later and was named governor of Idaho in 1904, all before becoming a U.S. citizen.
The state built the Idaho Capitol in Boise during his two terms as governor.
Gooding, a Republican, was known for his abrasive personality, which often clashed with other members of his party.
You have free articles remaining.
In 1920, he became Idaho’s U.S. senator. At that time, most of the state — including the Magic Valley — was in the Pacific Time Zone. Gooding sponsored a bill in the Senate to place all of Idaho south of the Salmon River in the Mountain Time Zone.
He died in office in 1928 and is buried in Elmwood Cemetery.
The cemetery is at the south end of Elmwood Road in Gooding — the town that was named for him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.