Elm seed bugs creating a nuisance for southern Idaho homeowners

TWIN FALLS — Local residents are finding elm seed bugs in and on their homes by the hundreds this summer.
Twin Falls resident Michelle Corlee said she can’t sit on her porch without them crawling on her.
“I wouldn’t say it’s been hell, but it’s been a really big annoyance. Dinners or lunch outside is impossible,” Corlee said.
She lives near Harmon Park and notices the bugs crawling inside her home through the sides of a back screen door.
“In the middle of the night there would be a bug on you,” she said.
Her young son had even had one crawl in his ear.
Native to Europe and the Mediterranean, the first sighting of elm seed bugs in the U.S. was in 2009 in Ada and Canyon counties.
Bradley Stokes, a University of Idaho extension educator and assistant professor, said the invasive insects are a nuisance pest. This means they do not pose any direct threats to plants or people. They do not bite or sting.
No one knows how they arrived in the U.S.
“We could all speculate,” Stokes said.
The most plausible options include global trade routes by air or water, or they might have been on a travelers luggage.
Elm seed bugs are approximately 1/3 inch long and are dark brown with reddish highlights. They have a dark, backward-pointing triangle inside of a rusty-red rectangular mark on their backs, according to a University of Idaho extension fact sheet.
Stokes said they can be confused with other bugs including box elder bugs. Box elder bugs are twice the size of elm seed bugs and have red markings.
The best way to tackle the bugs is an integrated pest management approach, he said. First, seal any cracks or crevices that lead to the outside.
Elm seed bugs release a scent that attracts other bugs. In addition, they release an unpleasant odor if disturbed or touched. Because of this, Stokes doesn’t recommend trying to squish them.
Shop vacuums filled with soapy water can be used to remove the insects and sticky traps can be used around window sills.
Raking and destroying elm seeds also helps to reduce food sources for young box elder bugs, called nymphs. Nymphs and adults feed on elm seeds and suck sap from the veins of elm leaves.
A non-toxic alternative involves placing diatomaceous earth outdoors on patios, door thresholds and window wells. The earth removes the protective waxy coating on the outside of the bugs and they die of dehydration.
Corlee said she and her husband tried an insecticide but were unsuccessful in stopping the insects.
Other community members have posted their frustrations with elm seed bugs on social media, saying they can reduce the number of bugs but can’t kill them all.
Tim Fiscus, owner of That One Guy Pest Control company, said elm seed bugs are worse than usual this year.
“I get one or two phone calls about them each day,” Fiscus said.
He uses a non-repellent product that the bugs can’t detect. They pick it up on the bodies and pass it to one another. It takes about five days for the bug to die. Fiscus said the last thing he wants to do is accidentally kill any good bugs such as honey bees.
Stokes said the elm seed bugs normally try to enter homes in August to seek refugee from the heat and then overwinter somewhere inside the home.
Paul Castrovillo, pest survey and detection manager with the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, said because they don’t carry any human or plant diseases there is not a push to create a pest solution.
“They are low priority pests to most of the world,” Castrovillo said. “But when you have thousands of them in your home I know it can be a real bad situation.”
Anyone who is confused what type of bug they have can use the University of Idaho Insect Identification website. Individuals can submit a picture or video of a bug and a team of entomologists will work to identify it.