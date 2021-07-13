Elm seed bugs creating a nuisance for southern Idaho homeowners

Other community members have posted their frustrations with elm seed bugs on social media, saying they can reduce the number of bugs but can’t kill them all.

Tim Fiscus, owner of That One Guy Pest Control company, said elm seed bugs are worse than usual this year.

“I get one or two phone calls about them each day,” Fiscus said.

He uses a non-repellent product that the bugs can’t detect. They pick it up on the bodies and pass it to one another. It takes about five days for the bug to die. Fiscus said the last thing he wants to do is accidentally kill any good bugs such as honey bees.

Stokes said the elm seed bugs normally try to enter homes in August to seek refugee from the heat and then overwinter somewhere inside the home.

Paul Castrovillo, pest survey and detection manager with the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, said because they don’t carry any human or plant diseases there is not a push to create a pest solution.

“They are low priority pests to most of the world,” Castrovillo said. “But when you have thousands of them in your home I know it can be a real bad situation.”