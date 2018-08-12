ELKO, Nev. — The Elko County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim of an early morning homicide on the Elko Indian Colony.
Rocky N. Lanza, 39, of Owyhee was killed Wednesday in a shooting at a home on Indian View Heights in Elko.
Law enforcement was called shortly before 5 a.m., according to Sheriff Jim Pitts, who said there appeared to have been an altercation in the home.
Lanza was shot twice in the leg and once in the chest.
The case is being investigated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs. A representative at the Elko BIA office referred the Free Press to a special agent in Phoenix, who was not available for comment.
No one has been booked into Elko County Jail in connection with the shooting. Any charges would come through the U.S. Attorney’s office because the shooting took place on a reservation.
It was the second fatal shooting in the Elko area this summer. On July 7, 33-year-old Bradley Smith was killed in a shootout when three intruders broke into his home.
