Elko commissioners advance Jackpot pot ordinance to next stage

ELKO, Nevada — Elko County Commissioners voted 4-1 to advance an ordinance that would allow for sale of recreational marijuana in the border town of Jackpot, Nevada.
Commission Chair Demar Dahl was the only member to vote against the measure, which will now move forward with a second reading and public hearing during an upcoming County Commission meeting.
The Commission previously tabled the ordinance in early August, citing concerns that the project seems rushed.
“This version of this ordinance is a lot better than what we saw last time,” Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said. “I appreciate the efforts that were put into the ordinance.”
Deputy Elko County District Attorney Rand Greenburg told board members that in addition to approving the first reading of the ordinance, they also needed to pass a resolution determining what the business application fee would be, as well as the renewal fee.
Andreozzi made a motion to set the business application fee at $20,000, with a $10,000 annual renewal fee.
If approved, Elko County will receive a 3 percent business license tax, while the business license fee will go directly to Jackpot.
Commissioner Cliff Eklund said he has changed his stance on the ordinance, moving from a “flat no” to at least considering the measure, if only to benefit the citizens of Jackpot.
“Industry isn’t just waiting to move into Jackpot,” he said.
Eklund said with the closure of Barton’s Club 93 and layoffs at Cactus Pete’s Resort Casino, Jackpot has lost “a tremendous amount of jobs.”
Eklund said he would like to hear what Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza had to say about the matter.
Narvaiza told commissioners that while he has never been a big fan of marijuana, he would rather people have a safe place to purchase it, if they decide to partake.
“I would rather have the people buy it legally, and at a smaller THC content and a safer product than buying from a regular Joe Blow down the street,” he said.
There have been past incidents in Elko County where individuals have overdosed on marijuana which they believed had been laced with other chemicals, Narvaiza said.
While Jackpot can benefit financially from a recreational marijuana dispensary, he said it can be a double-edged sword because there could also be an increase in DUI’s and car accidents as a result of people driving while impaired by marijuana.
Narvaiza said he has spoken to the sheriff of Twin Falls County, Idaho, and was told that Idaho law enforcement does not plan to become involved in Nevada politics, but he was told that Jackpot could use this because they are hurting economically.
Jackpot is on the Idaho border, and the community’s revenue is mostly from the hotels and casinos there.
Thrive Cannabis Marketplace is interested in opening a dispensary in Jackpot, chief executive officer Mitch Britten said at the July 1 meeting. David Poole of Stateline Liquor in Jackpot also said he was interested in opening a dispensary, and he told the Elko Daily Free Press on July 2 the community supported a local owner.
