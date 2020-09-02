Elko commissioners advance Jackpot pot ordinance to next stage

“Industry isn’t just waiting to move into Jackpot,” he said.

Eklund said with the closure of Barton’s Club 93 and layoffs at Cactus Pete’s Resort Casino, Jackpot has lost “a tremendous amount of jobs.”

Eklund said he would like to hear what Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza had to say about the matter.

Narvaiza told commissioners that while he has never been a big fan of marijuana, he would rather people have a safe place to purchase it, if they decide to partake.

“I would rather have the people buy it legally, and at a smaller THC content and a safer product than buying from a regular Joe Blow down the street,” he said.

There have been past incidents in Elko County where individuals have overdosed on marijuana which they believed had been laced with other chemicals, Narvaiza said.

While Jackpot can benefit financially from a recreational marijuana dispensary, he said it can be a double-edged sword because there could also be an increase in DUI’s and car accidents as a result of people driving while impaired by marijuana.