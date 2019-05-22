TWIN FALLS — A plant securities levy passed by voters last year is already being put to use, with elementary schools getting more secure entrances this summer.
In April, the city of Twin Falls issued building permits to the Twin Falls School District for six commercial remodels. School district spokeswoman Eva Craner said this is the first round of security vestibules that will be paid for by a levy passed in 2018. Schools include Oregon Trail Elementary, I.B. Perrine Elementary, Bickel Elementary, Morningside Elementary, Lincoln Elementary and Harrison Elementary schools.
These buildings will be renovated so that their entrances are more secure, with all visitors being funneled to the offices through the main entrance.
“The older buildings within the district do not have that kind of control,” Craner said.
Work for the security vestibules and other construction at the schools is estimated to cost around $780,120. Construction has already started at Lincoln Elementary School, Craner said. The other schools will have their secure entrances completed this summer. School gets out on Thursday.
“We’re actually pleased we will tackle the elementary schools all in one year,” Craner said.
Secure entrances at secondary schools will be addressed later on, as more funding from the levy becomes available.
