Electrical circuit breakers stolen from 43 businesses in Twin Falls and Ada counties

TWIN FALLS — Thieves have stolen electrical circuit breakers from at least 43 businesses in Ada and Twin Falls counties over the past three weeks.

Idaho Power discovered the crimes after customers reported outages. Electricians worked with customers to make the scenes safe and replace breakers before reconnecting power, the company said in a statement.

Electrical circuit breakers are protection devices that connect power to homes, businesses and irrigation pumps. They protect customer circuits from fluctuations in power. Without electrical circuit breakers, equipment is exposed and can create hazards, although no one has been injured as a result of these crimes.

Anyone who sees missing breakers, exposed wires or anything else wrong with the electrical connection at their home or business should call Idaho Power immediately at 208-388-2323. They should also call their electrician and report the theft to law enforcement agencies.

