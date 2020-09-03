 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Electrical circuit breakers stolen from 43 businesses in Twin Falls and Ada counties
0 comments
breaking

Electrical circuit breakers stolen from 43 businesses in Twin Falls and Ada counties

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Idaho Power logo

TWIN FALLS — Thieves have stolen electrical circuit breakers from at least 43 businesses in Ada and Twin Falls counties over the past three weeks.

Idaho Power discovered the crimes after customers reported outages. Electricians worked with customers to make the scenes safe and replace breakers before reconnecting power, the company said in a statement.

Electrical circuit breakers are protection devices that connect power to homes, businesses and irrigation pumps. They protect customer circuits from fluctuations in power. Without electrical circuit breakers, equipment is exposed and can create hazards, although no one has been injured as a result of these crimes.

Anyone who sees missing breakers, exposed wires or anything else wrong with the electrical connection at their home or business should call Idaho Power immediately at 208-388-2323. They should also call their electrician and report the theft to law enforcement agencies.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Coronavirus makes its own rules
Local

Coronavirus makes its own rules

The novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has changed so many things about our world, and about my individual world as well. I have patients …

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: CSI Pres. Fox talks career

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News