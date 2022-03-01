El Parralito Salon in Jerome to close while fire damage is cleaned up

JEROME — A nightclub in town is closed while the aftermath of an apartment fire in the back of the building is cleaned up, the fire chief said.

Firefighters responded at about 8 p.m. Monday to a blaze in the residential unit behind El Parallito Salon, Jerome Fire Chief Mike Harrison said Tuesday morning.

The owners of the nightclub live in the apartment at 421 W. Main St. in Jerome, Harrison said.

"We are still investigating, but nothing looks suspicious," he said. "We are looking at a few things to find out exactly what the cause was, but right now we think it was electrical."

Damage was extensive in the apartment, he said. But there is little to no damage to the nightclub. The entire building was engulfed in smoke when firefighters arrived.

"We got to it quickly," Harrison said.

The owners of the building were home when the fire started, he said. No one was injured in the fire.

The business is registered to Emelia Gomez at the same address, according to the Idaho Secretary of State's office.

The Jerome Rural Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics, Jerome Police Department and Idaho Power Co. also responded.

