TWIN FALLS — El Korah Shriners will offer a children’s screening clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the College of Southern Idaho Health Sciences and Human Services building, 397 North College Road.

The free screening is to identify children, from birth to age 18, who can benefit from orthopedic and burn and scar care.

The Shriners Hospitals for Children help with bones, joints or muscles problems, cerebral palsy, hip disorder, hand or foot disorder, spina bifida, scoliosis, club foot, skeletal growth abnormalities, cleft lip and palate, burn patients and burn scars, and spinal cord injuries. Expert care is provided regardless of the patient’s ability to pay.

Information: 208-733-2721 or elkorahscreening.org.

