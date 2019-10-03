TWIN FALLS — El Korah Shriners will offer a children’s screening clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the College of Southern Idaho Health Sciences and Human Services building, 397 North College Road.
The free screening is to identify children, from birth to age 18, who can benefit from orthopedic and burn and scar care.
You have free articles remaining.
The Shriners Hospitals for Children help with bones, joints or muscles problems, cerebral palsy, hip disorder, hand or foot disorder, spina bifida, scoliosis, club foot, skeletal growth abnormalities, cleft lip and palate, burn patients and burn scars, and spinal cord injuries. Expert care is provided regardless of the patient’s ability to pay.
Information: 208-733-2721 or elkorahscreening.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.