Generations of Idahoans grew up thinking the state’s name came from a Shoshoni word meaning “The Sun Comes over the Mountains.”

The “Ee Dah How” fable continued for decades in fourth-grade Idaho History textbooks.

Now textbooks “introduce (the ‘Ee Dah How’ story) as a tale, and then give the real fact for how our state was named,” said Lori Hinton, who taught fourth grade and Idaho History at Morningside Elementary School in Twin Falls.

When the U.S. House voted to create a new territory in 1863, its name was to be “Montana,” according to Idaho historian Carlos Schwantes. But several senators didn’t like the name.

“Montana is no name at all,” proclaimed Sen. Henry Wilson of Massachusetts, says Schwantes’ book “In Mountain Shadows, A History of Idaho.”

Oregon Sen. Franklin Harding agreed and proposed “Idaho” instead.

“Idaho, in English, signifies ‘Gem of the Mountains,’” said Harding, referring to a story told by the owner of a steamboat named “Idaho” that taxied gold miners up the Columbia River.

The boat owner had heard the name from a miner who said it was an Indian word proposed for the new territory of Colorado.

Lobbyist George M. Willing suggested the name “Idaho” to Congress when the Colorado Territory was first organized, claiming it was a Shoshoni word for “The sun comes from the mountains,” Schwantes said.

Some say Idaho Springs, Colo., took its name during the debate over Colorado’s name.

Later, Willing admitted he invented the word “Idaho” and had made up the whole story about it being an Indian word, Schwantes said.

Contacted by phone in July 2014, Sandy (Smith) Bronson, a city employee of Idaho Springs, said she couldn’t confirm the story because she hadn’t lived in Idaho Springs that long.

Turns out, Bronson was born and raised in Twin Falls.

