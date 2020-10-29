Young students lost ground in reading during COVID-19 disruptions

BOISE — New data from the State Board of Education shows fewer Idaho children are reading at grade level than before the pandemic. Overall proficiency on the Idaho Reading Indicator was the lowest in six years.

Students in kindergarten through third grade typically take the IRI standardized test near the beginning and end of each school year. The test was called off in the spring of 2020 amid widespread school closures, so preliminary data from fall 2020 offers the first glimpse of how COVID-19 school disruptions may have impacted student reading skills.

Reading proficiency was lower this fall than last fall in three of four grade levels. Overall reading proficiency among students in grades K-3 was the lowest recorded since at least 2015 with 49.6 percent of students reading at grade level. (Worth noting is that the IRI test itself changed in 2018).

The drop in proficiency wipes out gains from 2019, when reading proficiency in many grades showed an upward trend.

Kindergarten IRI scores were an exception. Around 43 percent of kindergarteners showed up to school ready to read — roughly the same as the year before.