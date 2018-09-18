TWIN FALLS — After talking with Idaho colleges Monday, 18-year-old Ashley Marin had new ideas for life after high school.
The Twin Falls High School senior learned the College of Southern Idaho offers ceramics — a topic she’s interested in. She’s also considering studying digital arts at the University of Idaho or serving in the U.S. armed forces.
“I’m thinking about what I want to do,” she said.
Ashley was among more than 600 high schoolers who participated in the Idaho Hispanic Youth Leadership Summit at CSI. The event is in its 13th year and is traditionally held at Boise State University — in October this year — but a summit was added in the Magic Valley for the first time.
The Twin Falls event — hosted by the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs in collaboration with CSI — targeted mostly high school juniors and seniors. Hands-on workshops focused on preparing for college, leadership, and science, technology, engineering and math.
One purpose of the event was for students to learn about available resources to help them go to college. Students had a chance to talk with college and university representatives and do scholarship interviews. Dozens of scholarship recipients were announced Monday afternoon.
“We want to see more of our kids on a college campus,” said JJ Saldana, community resource development specialist for the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs.
Keynote speaker Mia St. John — a professional boxer and World Boxing Council champion — talked to students about mental health, as well as her life and career. Other visitors included CSI officials, Twin Falls Police Department’s Bomb Squad, the Twin Falls Fire Department, folkloric dance group Crossing Bridges and musical performer Andrea Villasenor.
In total, 19 schools — from the Magic Valley, elsewhere in Idaho and from Jackpot, Nev. — sent students to the event. Some schools brought five to 10 students, while others brought more than 100.
Last year, 781 students participated in the Boise summit, which was way over the program’s capacity, Saldana said. There were also more than 100 students on a waiting list.
Board members for the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs suggested adding a Magic Valley summit, he said. Idaho Central Credit Union was the main event sponsor.
Inside the CSI gymnasium Monday, music was blaring and a handful of companies, government agencies and the U.S. Army had booths set up on the second floor about career opportunities.
High schoolers talked with representatives from Idaho’s colleges and universities, plus a few others from around the region, including Great Basin College in Elko, Nev., and Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, Ore.
In addition to talking with college representatives, Ashley attended workshops on topics like culinary arts and the Twin Falls Police Department’s Bomb Squad.
Kimberly High School freshman Luis Verduzco, 15, said he went to a workshop about healthy relationships. After high school, he hopes to join his family construction business. “They make good money there.”
During her keynote address, St. John talked with students about how she was inspired to become a boxer after watching “Rocky” when she was 12 years old. It was a long journey to get there, she said.
She also talked with students about mental health and her son’s death.
St. John was born in San Francisco in the late 1960s in the midst of the civil rights movement and it was “a trying time in California for Latinos,” she said. “There was a lot of racism in the country.”
St. John said her mother was born and raised in Mexico and dreamed of bringing her children to the United States. “She didn’t realize how difficult it would be in the United States.”
Latino children were highly encouraged to speak only English, St. John said, and to not let anyone know they were Latino. They did anything they could to blend in.
Her mother put her to work starting at age 10 in strawberry fields and cleaning houses.
“I always had a dream in my heart to be so much more,” and to be rich and famous, St. John said. But she told students being rich and famous isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, either. “We know that.”
As a child, St. John was picked on because of her appearance. “Today, that’s called bullying,” she said. To cope with the pain, St. John self-medicated “like the other kids were doing.”
She started drinking when she was 10 or 11 years old, and started doing drugs — “anything for me to feel comfortable in my own skin,” she said.
St. John overdosed by the time she was 12 years old, had an eating disorder and in high school she was flunking classes. She said her life was on a downward spiral.
Her father moved the family to Boise in the 1980s, where she and her sister was probably the only Latinas in their school, St. John said.
After graduating from high school, St. John went to Los Angeles with $500 she had saved, and was sleeping in her little red truck and taking showers at Chevron gas stations. She said what she was doing was not uncommon at that time.
St. John said she was believing in promises and was a naïve girl. Her drinking issue got worse, she said. She told students about drinking: “It might make things better for the moment, but it’s fleeting.”
One day, she called her father on a payphone and asked for help, she said. He said there was nothing he could do for her. “Tough love was the thing back them.”
St. John said she felt so alone and it was devastating. But slowly, she realized that instead of listening to what other people were telling her about herself, “what if I rewrote my life and became who I wanted to be?”
Her truth, she said, is she’s a valuable human being who’s worthy of success and she was going to make it happen.
St. John attended Alcoholics Anonymous classes and got sober. “Don’t ever be afraid to ask for help,” she told students.
She got back into competing in a sport she loves and started in as a child: taekwondo.
St. John wanted to become a professional boxer, but her mother told her she wasn’t going to anything until she graduated from college, so St. John earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
She said she did that to make her mother happy and didn’t expect to do anything with it, but it turned out to be useful later on. That’s how life goes, she told students, and everything happens for a reason.
When St. John told her trainer she wanted to be a professional boxer, the trainer laughed at her and told her she was crazy. She was told she needed to start at the bottom and work her way up.
But she reached out to prominent boxing promoter Don King and signed a contract with him. Later in her career, she was a WBC champion.
Back in her childhood, she had the thought, “One day I’m going to show you I’ll make it,” she said.
“If you just have that belief, you can make it happen,” she told students.
