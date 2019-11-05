KIMBERLY — The school board will not have a 19-year-old trustee, at least not following Tuesday’s election.
Instead, Chad Allen won the Kimberly School Board zone three election, beating out Dyllon Cunningham, a recent Kimberly High School graduate, and Danae Klimes, an agricultural and commercial loan officer at D.L. Evans bank.
Allen received 107 votes (58.15%), followed by Klimes with 59 votes (32.07%) and Cunningham with 18 votes (9.78%).
“It’s exciting,” Allen said of his election. “The other two candidates are amazing people. I’ve learned a lot from them. I hope I have an opportunity to work with each of them.”
Allen is the manager of the GCAM Plasma Center in Twin Falls and has a master’s degree in business administration. He was born and raised in Kimberly.
As a member of the school board, Allen said the key will be handling the town’s influx of residents.
“This is, I think, one of the most difficult times for Kimberly,” he said. “We have unparalleled growth. We have to figure out how we’re going to handle that growth.
“It’s a matter of trying to figure out how we’re going to preserve Kimberly’s values while embracing the future.”
This will be Allen’s first time on the school board, and he’s looking forward to the job.
“I’m ready to get to work,” he said. “I don’t know exactly what the next steps are … but I’m ready to dive in and get started.”
Kimberly School Board zone five
Myron Nield beat out Bryce Stanger with 62.58% (97 votes) to Bryce Stanger's 37.43% (58 votes). Nield has served on the school board for over a decade and has lived in Kimberly for three decades. A banker by trade, Nield hopes to keep the school district fiscally responsible.
Kimberly City Council
Burke Richman and Jim Eisenhower won the two available seats for Kimberly City Council, eking out Tim Daniels.
Richman led with 38.18% (260 votes) of the vote, followed by Eisenhower with 33.04% (225 votes) and Daniels with 28.78% (196 votes). Both Richman and Eisenhower would like to see Kimberly manage its growth responsibly, and diversify its tax base.
Kimberly Mayor
Burke Davidson ran unopposed for mayor and received 380 votes.
Filer City Council
Ron Jones and Gary Deitrick took Filer's two available council seats, while Christina Hatch fell short.
Jones, who works for St. Luke's, led with 36.16% (132 votes), while Deitrick, a city council regular, was one vote behind with 35.89% (131 votes). Hatch garnered 102 votes, good for 27.95%.
Filer School Board zone 1
Chuck Reinke won the race 84 votes, good for 56%. Bryce Bowman got 66 votes, 44% of the total.
Filer School Board zone four
You have free articles remaining.
Julie Koyle won with 49.19% of the vote. Her 91 votes beat out Ben Lancaster (51 votes, 27.57%) and Gary Davis (43 votes, 23.24%).
Filer Cemetery District district one
Brad Lancaster won with 531 votes, 75% of the total. Aaron White received 25% of the vote (177).
Filer Cemetery District district two
Gary Davis ran unopposed and received 672 votes.
Filer Cemetery District district three
Rondal Long ran unopposed and received 651 votes.
Hansen Mayor
Joe Ratto won the mayoral race. He got 119 votes, 67.23% of the total. Anthony Bohrn got 40 votes, which came out to 22.60%. There were 18 write-in votes.
Hansen City Council
Linda Medley ran unopposed and got 166 votes.
Hollister City Council
Lynn Ginder (31.34%, 42 votes), David Grosshans (29.10$, 39 votes) and Glorio Rorison (22.39%, 30 votes) were elected to city council. Danny Reed (17.16%, 23 votes) came up short.
Murtaugh Mayor
Dee Hunsaker ran unopposed and got 14 votes.
Murtaugh City Council
Kendal Henderson and Yale Bessire ran for two open seats. Bessire received 15 votes to Kendal Henderson's 11.
Murtaugh City Council (two-year term)
Humberto Chavez Jr. ran unopposed and got 14 votes.
Buhl City Council
Kelly Peterson and Pamela McClain ran for two open seats. Peterson got 297 votes (55.51%) to McClain's 238 (44.49%).
Buhl City Council (two-year term)
Susan Gabardi took 77.26% of the vote to Martin Lewis' 22.74%. Gabardi won with 248 votes, while Lewis had 73.
Buhl School District zone four
Danielle Richardson (67.59%, 98 votes) beat out Anita Lara (32.41%, 47 votes).
Buhl Rural Fire District 3
Bob Linderman (66.22%, 247 votes) took down Les Preader (33.78%, 126 votes).
Castleford City Council
Justin Clark and Dan Howard ran for two available seats. Howard, 11 votes, received one more vote than Clark.
Castleford School Board zone three
There were 19 write-in votes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.