TWIN FALLS — Children’s voices echoed in unison throughout the halls, “....establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity...”
Sixth-grade students from Xavier Charter School on Tuesday recited the preamble to the Constitution of the United State to the Twin Falls chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. It was part of a commemoration of the 232nd anniversary of the adoption of the constitution.
The organization presented Xavier students and school administrators with a proclamation, signed Monday by Twin Falls Mayor Shawn Barigar, that formally recognizes Constitution Week.
The document urges residents to reflect on the privileges provided in the country, said Susan Harris, Daughters of the American Revolution Constitution Week committee chair.
“It is fitting and proper to accord official recognition to this magnificent document and its memorable anniversary, and to the patriotic celebrations which will commemorate the occasion,” Harris read from the document.
It’s important to educate the youth and the public about the Constitution, and Xavier has made learning about it a priority, Twin Falls chapter regent Melinda Anderson.
“We want to acknowledge and celebrate students who learn the preamble by heart,” Anderson said. “We feel it will help them start studying the actual Constitution docket as well.”
Superintendent Gary Moon said the school focuses on educating students about the development of western culture, especially American history.
Moon said it’s nice to have students be recognized for their hard work. His students don’t just learn the preamble — the Constitution is a regular part of the curriculum.
“It’s been an emphasis of our school for a long time,” he said. “For the Daughters of the American Revolution to choose us to present the proclamation to and to display it in our building was really significant.”
