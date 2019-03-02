TWIN FALLS — Xavier Charter School once again received the OK to stay open for another five years.
The Idaho Public Charter School Commission voted Friday to extend the Twin Falls school’s charter.
A five-year renewal cycle is typical, Xavier administrator Gary Moon said Friday. “The process was very easy. In the past, it has been a little more entailed.”
Moon said he thinks the process was simpler this time because Xavier is in an excellent place financially and academically.
During the Idaho Public Charter School Commission’s special meeting, the commission considered a total of 12 charter school renewal requests from across the state.
Xavier, which opened in 2007, is a free public charter school with about 700 students in kindergarten through 12th grades.
The school is known for its rigorous academics and high test scores. It uses a classical model of education with an emphasis on fine arts and offers extracurricular activities.
