TWIN FALLS — Xavier Charter School is exploring the idea of having an armed school resource officer on its campus.
No decisions on the matter have been made. A sergeant from the Twin Falls Police Department presented to Xavier’s school board Oct. 18. School trustees aren’t slated to discuss the topic again until the school’s next budgeting cycle starts in February.
The Twin Falls public charter school — which has more than 700 students in kindergarten through 12th grades — opened in 2007. It doesn’t have a student resource officer on campus now, but officers come over from other schools if Xavier needs help.
“We’ve had a great working relationship with all of the officers in that program,” school board chairwoman Debbi Burr said Tuesday.
The concept of a student resource officer at Xavier has been brought up, but it’s in the very initial stages of discussion, Twin Falls Police Lt. Terry Thueson said Tuesday. The police department is generally supportive of the concept, he said, but there are a lot of questions and conversations that would need to happen.
The Twin Falls School District has employed armed police officers for years through a partnership with the Twin Falls Police Department. It has six — one for every middle and high school. The officers also oversee elementary schools.
The district pays half the cost of employing the officers — a total of about $230,000 each year — and the city picks up the other half.
If Xavier and the police department move forward, chances are an SRO wouldn’t be on campus full time, Burr said.
With school safety on the forefront nationwide, more Magic Valley school districts are looking at ways to boost security measures — including hiring security personnel, building security upgrades and anti-bullying efforts.
“No one thing we do for safety for our kids is the end-all, be-all,” Burr said.
Xavier already has one school employee who carries a concealed firearm on campus — a decision the school board made unanimously in July.
The school has a policy on the books allowing employees to request permission from the school board to carry a concealed firearm. It was the first time someone put in a request.
“This is a person who clearly has all of the training required to be a responder in a situation like this,” Burr told the Times-News in July.
The idea for a student resource officer came about as a result of in-depth work on Xavier’s yearly review of its safety plan. Also, “as a result of that work, we ended up changing our whole approach on how we do lockdowns on our campus,” Burr said Tuesday.
During the school board meeting earlier this month, Xavier trustees talked with police officials about how the school is using the ALICE emergency response method. It stands for Alert-Lockdown-Inform-Counter-Evacuate.
It’s a really different mindset, Burr said. “We don’t do a traditional lockdown anymore.”
If a school shooting occurs, for example, ALICE encourages those who can to get out of the building. This summer before school began, Xavier teachers went through a day-long training.
ALICE empowers teachers to do the very best thing they can for students, Burr said, and to use critical thinking and judgment if an emergency happens. The feedback from teachers: “It was very empowering,” she said.
Xavier plans to collaborate with the police department for the school’s first ALICE drill. A date hasn’t been set yet, Burr said, but she’s confident it will be sometime during first semester.
The Twin Falls School District is also increasing its number of security workers. The school board voted unanimously this summer to hire 15 unarmed school security aides, who started this school year.
The goal — when fully staffed — is to have one for each school, with the exception of Vera C. O’Leary Middle School and Bridge Academy sharing one employee. Currently, there’s one vacant position at Magic Valley High School.
The new jobs come with a large price tag: $375,000 this year — about $25,000 per employee, including salary and benefits.
