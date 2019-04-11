HAILEY — Two Blaine County School District alumni filed a civil rights lawsuit Monday in U.S. District Court against the school district and eight administrators, alleging they "silenced student free speech” on two separate incidents.
Dakota King Hutton and Emily Thayer — represented by Linnet Law Office in Hailey — are suing the school district, superintendent GwenCarol Holmes, school board clerk Amanda LaChance, director of communications Heather Crocker, director of technology Teresa McGoffin, Wood River High School principal John Pearce, Wood River High vice principal Keith Nelson, Silver Creek High School principal Michael Glenn, and “John Doe,” whose name is unknown to the defendants but who manages information on the school district’s Google Drive.
“In the first case, a high school student was prevented from asking questions about her school district’s superintendent as part of a homework assignment,” according to the complaint. “In the second case, a high school student’s report to the Board of Trustees was redacted, in part, because it contained concerns the school district administration did not agree with.”
King and Thayer were seniors at Wood River High School in Hailey in fall 2017 when the incidents occurred and now they’re both college students. King Hutton attends Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa and Thayer attends Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.
In response to an inquiry from the Times-News, the Blaine County School District provided a copy of an email Holmes sent to school district employees Wednesday regarding the lawsuit.
“The District is aware of the lawsuit and the District attorney's are reviewing it,” Holmes wrote in the email. “The District offered help to both students so that they could express their opinions in the proper manner and they declined. We value student voice and work hard to make sure students have the appropriate means to express their opinions.”
The plaintiffs’ attorney, Sam Linnet, issued a statement Wednesday.
“While there has been heightened awareness about free speech rights on college campuses, the issue has received far less attention in high schools," the statement said. "High school students are often afraid of asserting their rights, or are unsure of what rights they have. Too often, students’ rights suffer at the hands of administrators seeking to put a positive spin on all school related matters. But, administrative public relations goals are never superior to students’ civil rights.”
Both students were quoted in the statement.
“For me, this lawsuit is an attempt to hold school administrators accountable for what I believe to be unconstitutional actions," King Hutton said in the statement. "Asking about how well a leader is doing is the kind of question you see in polls all the time and it seemed like a very appropriate subject for a class on government. Unfortunately, I do not think the school district wanted anyone asking questions about their leadership.”
Thayer agrees.
“My job was to give the board and the administration student feedback on activities, achievements, and concerns," she said. I do not believe the school district had any interest in listening to or receiving criticisms from students when I was the Student Board Representative. I hope that this action will help other students understand how strong their First Amendment rights really are.”
Opinion poll
For a homework assignment in her Advanced Placement government class, King Hutton submitted an opinion poll to 30 random students and employees.
The poll included five questions — three of which were related to Holmes’ job performance. The lawsuit alleges defendants deleted the poll because “they deemed it a professional evaluation of Superintendent Holmes and claimed it violated an unnamed state law,” according to the complaint.
Defendants told King Hutton she didn’t do anything wrong, but she was still reprimanded and given a no-grade for the assignment, the complaint alleges.
“She suffered substantial embarrassment and emotional distress surrounding the claimed inappropriateness of her homework assignment and the subsequent publicity of the event in her school,” the complaint said.
King Hutton contacted a Boise State University political science professor and asked him to review her opinion poll, the complaint states, and the professor “saw no reason for deleting her opinion poll.”
King Hutton’s attorney drafted a letter to the Blaine County school board in May 2018 about the incident, requesting the student receive an apology and a meeting be scheduled with the student, school administrators and Holmes in the presence of the school board.
The school board replied with a letter denying any wrongdoing and not consenting to a meeting, according to the complaint. They indicated King Hutton could address the board during a public meeting.
In July, King Hutton’s attorney sent a letter to the school board. This time, King Hutton dropped her request for an in-person meeting. That letter was not responded to, according to the complaint.
King Hutton made public comment in July 2018 to the school board through her attorney, according to the complaint.
“The Defendants failed to follow-up with Ms. King Hutton’s complaint and have refused to have any meetings with her and her attorney,” it said.
School board report
In a separate incident, Thayer experienced censorship as a Wood River High student representative who was responsible for writing and submitting a monthly report to the school board, according to the complaint.
The report was from September 2017 and was approved by a few adults, including a teacher and school Vice Principal Julia Grafft.
“The redacted portion of Ms. Thayer’s report expressed student concerns regarding the Defendant’s choice to change that year’s graduation date,” the complaint alleges, adding the report was “censored and redacted” by defendants before being presented to the school board.
“Ms. Thayer was never provided a justification for the Defendant’s actions, and it can only be presumed that the school wished to silence criticism of its unpopular actions,” according to the complaint.
After that, the school district “amended its interpretation of district policies as a post hoc justification for their actions,” the complaint said. It prevented Thayer and the student body she was representing from “participating in a public process and affecting its outcome.”
In October 2017, Thayer sent an email to the school board that “explained her frustration” and included the affected excerpt from her report, according to the complaint. She received one initial response from a board member.
Thayer’s father talked with the school principal and asked why the report was redacted. The principal told him Holmes had directed him to do so, according to the complaint.
Responses to the lawsuit
The lawsuit alleges defendants were made aware of both incidents and the students only wanted “acknowledgement of the mistake by the Defendants and an apology,” according to the complaint.
The Blaine County School District will file a response in U.S. District Court, but that hasn’t taken place yet, according to online court records.
The school district on Thursday posted a notice calling a special school board meeting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. There’s only one agenda item — an executive session to evaluate the superintendent. It’s unknown whether the evaluation is related to the lawsuit.
