Women administrators “have to work longer, harder and smarter” to get equal pay

In Idaho, school administrators who are women make around as much money as their male counterparts, but they attain higher levels of education and work more days to do so, a recent Boise State University study found.

The study looked at salaries of K-12 principals and administrators in non-charter public schools and observed that female superintendents have an earnings edge of about half a percent over their male counterparts. But women in those positions are more likely to have doctoral degrees, work more days each year and they have an average of two and a half more years of education experience on their resumes, according to numbers from the last two school years. Women superintendents also lead bigger districts, on average, to get those comparable paychecks.