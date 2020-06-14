Will teachers vulnerable to the coronavirus be required to return to school?

In the Minidoka School District, teacher Tim Behunin would like to see his school district require masks.

Behunin, 50, has diabetes, a condition that can complicate the impact of the coronavirus were he to catch the virus.

Behunin has been coming into his high school classroom this spring — wearing his mask — and he says he’s willing to do whatever his district asks of him in the fall. But he’d like to see best-practices like social distancing and mask-wearing required and enforced if students return to Minico High.

“The writing is on the wall that we’re going to be back in the building. I can accept that, but what’s going to be the management model?” Behunin said. “I think masks will be the critical element. Whether we like wearing them or not, we’ve got to have them on.”

Masks and gloves are optional for teachers coming into buildings in St. Maries, where Shea and her colleagues have two more weeks of work before summer break.

Superintendent Alicia Holthaus says the district disinfects high-touch parts of school buildings daily, and asks teachers to distance and limit how many people are in a classroom.

“I would not have them here if I didn’t believe they were safe,” Holthaus said.