TWIN FALLS — There’s good news for Magic Valley students at schools that recently closed due to illnesses: You most likely won’t have to make up those days.
Within the last month, a handful of schools — North Valley Academy in Gooding, Gooding School District, Kimberly School District, Camas County School District in Fairfield and Twin Falls Christian Academy (a private school) — have closed due to student and staff illnesses.
For public schools, the procedure for declaring an emergency closure for illnesses is similar to snow days. But there’s one key difference: Illness-related closures aren’t covered by a state policy that allows schools to dip slightly below minimum instruction hour requirements.
“For illness-related closures, districts need to make up that time,” Idaho State Department of Education spokeswoman Kris Rodine wrote in an email Tuesday to the Times-News, or “some build in extra hours to their calendar so they can absorb sick days without having to add class time.”
The Idaho State Department of Education tracks school closures due to illnesses as they’re reported to the state, Rodine said.
Statewide, nine school districts and public charter schools have reported illness-related closures — for illnesses such as the flu and strep throat — so far this school year, but that’s not a complete list because there can be a lag time in reporting.
The state also receives reports when schools experience high absentee rates due to illnesses so it won’t count against their average daily attendance, which is used for state funding purposes.
Idaho public schools are required to have a minimum number of instructional hours per year. Students must be in class for at least 450 hours for kindergarten, 810 for first through third grades, 900 for fourth through eighth grades and 990 for ninth through 12th grades.
A school district can go below the minimum requirements by 11 hours for emergency school closures, but not for illness-related closures.
North Valley Academy in Gooding was closed three days last week due to illnesses.
The public charter school builds “buffer days” — generally, between four and eight — into its calendar each year in case there are snow days or illnesses.
Unless there’s an unforeseen issue later in the school year, school principal Jeff Klamm said Tuesday he doesn’t anticipate the need to make up any days. “We’re still looking good for this year.”
Klamm said he worries when parents send their children to school sick because the students won’t be effective in learning and may pass along a virus to their classmates. “At that point, I worry about student safety.”
Prior to the closure last week, about 20 percent of North Valley Academy’s student body was absent. In the first-grade classroom, for example, eight students were out sick.
Students returned to class Tuesday after the President’s Day weekend and the situation is much better now, Klamm said, with only a student or two in some classes out sick.
Last week, the Gooding School District was also closed for two days due to illnesses.
“I just hope that people did take the time to rest and get healthy,” Superintendent Spencer Larsen said Tuesday.
Larsen said he doesn’t think they’ll need to make up days because the school district built extra days into its calendar.
Just before the closure, 20 percent of students were absent at Gooding High School, and about 17 percent at Gooding Elementary School and Gooding Middle School.
A lot of school employees were out sick, too. The school district couldn’t find substitutes for six or seven teaching positions, Larsen said, and some of the regular subs were sick themselves.
Attendance was better Tuesday when school resumed — about 88 percent at Gooding High and 92 to 94 percent at the elementary and middle schools. But that’s still a bit lower than what school officials would like to see, Larsen said.
In Kimberly, schools were closed Friday due to staff and student illnesses. More than 20 percent of the school district’s approximately 2,000 students had been absent — predominately with flu-like symptoms — and staffing was an issue.
Kimberly school board policy says school can be closed for three days before students and staff have to make up days, Kimberly School District Superintendent Luke Schroeder said Tuesday. Friday’s closure will count as one of those three days.
