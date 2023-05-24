TWIN FALLS — With a wave of an arm, Charlie the Chicken entered the gymnasium and hundreds of students erupted in cheers.

The 6-foot tall, bright yellow chicken then mounted a unicycle with training wheels and rode, weaving around the assembled students, accompanied by thumping beats of dance music provided by DJ JUL3Z.

The occasion was Bickel Elementary School's achievement assembly, and Charlie the Chicken’s appearance was the brainchild of Michelle Brewer.

“The reason why I’m wearing the chicken suit today is because our bar graph went from 31% to 60%,” Brewer told the Times-News. "So that’s a 29% growth in mathematics."

Brewer likes to offer wild rewards as incentive for students to apply themselves on monthly and year-end math and reading assessments and, every year, she dreams up a different zany reward.

Last year, Brewer was taped to a wall as a reward for students meeting their goals.

“I just try to motivate the kids," Brewer said.

Every month, Twin Falls School District students take a state-required assessment. The Istation's Indicators of Progress (ISIP) program for early reading and math is a form of online, computer-adaptive testing that shows each student’s proficiency and improvement from month to month.

Jennie Peterson is elementary programs director for the district. She said ISIP scores are a tool used by teachers and administrators to adjust personalized instruction.

“It’s one that we rely on pretty heavily for our data to kind of drive our instruction,” Peterson told the Times-News. “What it allows us to do is really get down into targeted information on our students on where we need to target our instruction.”

Gone are the days when assessment tests were done by filling in a bubble on a sheet of paper. These days, the assessments are computerized and adapt to the student who is taking the test, with questions below and above their bubble, made by Isation, which is used across Idaho.

They still have some pen-and paper assessments, but those are infrequent.

“They’re probably more fun than they were when we were kids, for sure,” Peterson said. “There’s animation, there’s some gaming to it, that type of thing.”

The assessments can show if a student can improve in certain areas to achieve proficiency. For English language arts, it looks at things like vocabulary, spelling, even understanding the relationship between word-sounds (called "phonemic awareness" in education-lingo) can be targeted for focused instruction to help get students to the point where they can read for comprehension.

“We check that data every month and that’s how teachers will put their students into flexible targeted groups to be able to address specific needs of students,” Peterson said.

All schools in the district have goals for student improvement. But Brewer has taken those goals, and created some interesting incentives.

"She really encourages the kids and makes that important, and includes them in what’s going on — all of our schools do that," Peterson said. "I think she’s a little more extreme with her celebration, which is great.”

Eva Craner, the district's public relations direction, told the Times-News that Brewer’s technique works for student buy-in.

“When there’s something to work toward, as an elementary-age student, that’s something that they can process and say, ‘Yeah, I’m going to do my best because I want to see my principal do this silly thing,'" Craner said. "Student engagement is important to getting accurate data of how students are actually performing.”

The assessments are important drivers of instruction, too, she said.

“Data is important in the Twin Falls School District. It indicates how successful we are, or where we need to continue to work,” Craner said.

