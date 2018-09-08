TWIN FALLS — When Ange Henning tells people outside of the education world she’s an instructional coach, she often gets confused looks.
People ask her: “What is that?”
Henning, who works at Pillar Falls and Sawtooth elementary schools in Twin Falls, responds: “I teach teachers.”
Over the last decade, the Twin Falls School District has expanded its number of instructional coaches from five to 12. The majority are assigned to one or two schools each, but a handful are in a districtwide role overseeing a specific area, such as technology.
Teaching has become increasingly complex and demanding, Canyon Ridge High School instructional coach Kim Allen said. Nationwide, about 40 percent of teachers leave the profession within their first five years and one reason is often a lack of support. Idaho is also experiencing a statewide teacher shortage.
“The more tools we can give teachers, the better they can serve students,” said Henning, who’s in her fourth year as an instructional coach. She taught third and fourth-grades at Morningside Elementary School for about 10 years before that.
Coaches serve as confidants who teachers can turn to for help, Allen said. Without them, they’d be left to talk with a school administrator who’s also responsible for formally evaluating them.
“We are equals with teachers,” she said. “We’re peers, not evaluators.”
Despite growth in the number of Twin Falls instructional coaches, though, it’s still a somewhat rare job elsewhere in the Magic Valley. For instance, there aren’t any instructional coaches in school districts such as Kimberly, Shoshone, Murtaugh and Dietrich. Some districts occasionally utilize regional coaches provided by the state or universities.
“More rural schools just don’t have the resources to have them,” Allen said. The Idaho State Department of Education doesn’t track the number of instructional coaches statewide.
The Minidoka County School District employs one instructional coach per elementary school.
Cassia County School District has one part-time instructional coach who works with kindergarten through sixth-grade teachers, district spokeswoman Debbie Critchfield wrote in an email to the Times-News. “We would love to have more, but don’t have the funding for more. We rely on the assigned mentors for our secondary teachers.”
The Blaine County School District has three “teachers on special assignment” for elementary school reading, and middle and high school math. Jerome School District has one full-time instructional coach and Buhl School District has one at its elementary school.
So what do instructional coaches do? They help teachers with needs such as planning, problem resolution and improving their teaching methods.
They work with all teachers — not just those new to the profession. Teachers are highly encouraged to communicate with an instructional coach in some way, it’s not a requirement.
“A big part of coaching is choice,” Allen said.
She began her teaching career in 1991 at a middle school, and then taught high school language arts and English as a second language. When she accepted a job in 2009 as the Twin Falls School District’s first high school instructional coach, she told it was a risk on her part because it was an experimental position.
But now, the district has one of the strongest coaching models in Idaho, Allen said.
She started getting teary-eyed as she talked about her job. “It’s emotional. I want to continue to support this good work that’s happening with people whose heart is so engaged.”
At Canyon Ridge High, about 60 percent of students qualify for free or reduced-price lunches and 28 languages are represented, Allen said. “(The teachers) who choose to be here are champions of the underdogs. I’m the champion of the champions.”
Teaching is demanding and exhausting, Allen said. Her challenge as an instructional coach, she said, is to strike the balance between being positive and realistic.
What does an instructional coach do?
Instructional coaches have conversations with teachers, do classroom observations, help facilitate teachers observing in each other’s classrooms, lead training and book studies, provide support for teachers with curriculum and instruction, and collect and monitor data.
The number one role of instructional coaches is to have one-on-one conversations with teachers, Allen said. “That’s an everyday thing.”
When teachers come to an instructional coach with questions or if they’re struggling, it’s a confidential conversation, Henning said. “They want somebody they can trust.”
Instructional coaches can meet with teachers “without administrators having anything to do with it,” said Sara Praegitzer, associate principal at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School.
For employee training, instructional coaches lead sessions for groups of new teachers — such as those in their first, second or third years of teaching — and for other teachers about topics such as 21st Century instruction.
It’s rewarding to hear feedback after training sessions with first-year teachers, Henning said. “When I started as a teacher, we didn’t have that. It was kind of lonely behind those four walls.”
When instructional coaches visit classrooms, they look at student engagement during a teacher’s lessons and provide feedback.
Henning said her goal is to attend classroom observations several times a week — especially for teachers who are new to the profession. She can even model how lessons and procedures can be done.
After visiting a teacher’s classroom, “I leave all of the notes with them,” Allen said. “I don’t keep anything.”
Instructional coaches help teachers learn about the evaluation model and can come into their classrooms as unbiased observers, said Praegitzer, who started her career as a teacher and then spent four years as an instructional coach.
She said the instructional coach at her school is her “go-to” anytime a teacher has a problem, needs help with classroom management or wants basic feedback.
“It helps a lot on our plate,” she said, since school administrators are dividing their time among parents, teachers and staff.
Allen visits classrooms often and leaves sticky notes for teachers with compliments and encouragement.
“So many teachers — especially, from other places — said they’ve never had that happen before,” she said.
She also aims to send an email once a week to the Canyon Ridge High staff with pictures and highlights from the week of notable things teachers did with their classes.
“It just keeps the positive energy,” she said, and gives teachers ideas of things to try in their own classroom.
