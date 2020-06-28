'What is justice? What is fair?' Idaho teachers take different approaches to discussing race

She debunks that from day one.

Anthony-Stevens teaches the idea of “diverse ruralities,” disrupting what she says is a predominant narrative that rural American is made up of homogenous, white communities. Rural areas have always been multicultural — first populated by indigenous communities and developed by non-Europeans exploited to build infrastructure. In recent decades, Idaho’s rural areas have grown increasingly ethnically and linguistically diverse. Idaho’s Latino student population has grown, and this year Latino students make up almost 20 percent of public school students statewide.

“If you can’t see people, you can’t recognize them, you can’t legitimize them, you cannot support them,” Anthony-Stevens said. “…We can’t do schooling that way.”

Diversity isn’t only about race, Anthony-Stevens said, but race matters. Because of systemic inequities, students of color are far more likely to live in poverty than their white peers, and less likely to attain the same levels of academic success. Teachers have to see the intersections of factors like race, poverty, gender and rurality — as well as how those factors influence education, in order to build a classroom that can meet the needs of all students, she said.