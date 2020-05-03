Wendell schools seek renewal on $600,000 supplemental levy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WENDELL — Voters will decide whether to continue a $600,000 supplemental levy for Wendell School District in the May 19 primary election.

The levy would provide the district $600,000 a year for two years and cost taxpayers $158 per $100,000 of assessed property value. The district has collected the levy at that rate since 2016.

If approved, $155,000 would go to staff salaries and benefits, according to the district website. About $355,000 would pay for maintenance projects, including security cameras, HVAC repairs and parking lot improvements. The other $90,000 would be spent on curriculum.

District business manager Krissy Messick said the supplemental levy is necessary to keep the district operating efficiently.

“A lot of districts in the Magic Valley really rely on these supplemental levies to keep everything afloat,” she said.

More than 90 districts in Idaho use a supplemental levy, and the tax generated about $214 million in local property taxes across the state in 2019, according to Idaho Education News. The number of supplemental levies has increased since the state changed the way public schools are funded more than a decade ago, and many districts rely on them to fill budget gaps.

