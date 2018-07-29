WENDELL — When a new school year starts, each student at Wendell High School will have a Windows touch-screen laptop computer to use in class — and bring home, if their parents approve.
The school is rolling out the new laptop initiative for the school year, which starts Aug. 20. Wendell’s school board approved a preliminary plan in May.
Wendell school officials say the change will help prepare students for college and the workforce. It will also allow students to use digital math and English materials through their classes and have a laptop to use if they’re taking college-level classes.
“We really feel like it’s assisting those kids with their future,” Wendell School District Superintendent Tim Perrigot said.
Moving toward having one computing mobile device, such as a Chromebook or iPad, for every student is a trend across the Magic Valley. A handful of school districts — including Buhl, Castleford and Murtaugh — already have one-to-one devices, either for all students or in certain grade levels.
In Wendell, having laptops will also help open up communication among parents, students and teachers, Perrigot said. But adjusting to the change will be a learning curve.
“We’re going to learn a lot this year,” he said. “We’ll have a much better plan to put in place this spring. It’s going to be fun to figure it all out.”
It cost about $280 to buy each laptop and the school district used state technology funding to pay for them. Wendell High already had 110 laptops but purchased another 200 to make sure there was enough for every student and a few extra.
School district leaders looked at several options for technology devices but decided to go with Windows touch-screen laptops. Students will need to know how to use Microsoft products when they get to college, said Shirley Montgomery, director of technology and finance for the Wendell School District.
Parents will decide whether their child can bring a laptop home. If they allow it, they’ll have to sign up for an insurance policy to cover any damage that may occur.
Otherwise, children can check out a laptop when they get to school in the morning. Extended battery life will allow the device to run all day as long as it’s charged at night, Montgomery said.
To prepare for having more students using laptops at school, “we made some changes to our network over the summer,” she said, to expand capacity and accessibility.
High school leaders plan to talk with as many students and parents as possible about the laptop initiative during school registration in August. The computers will be distributed the first day of school.
It’s possible Wendell school leaders may decide to expand the initiative in the future to include lower grade levels. The struggle, though, is a small school district technology staff — Montgomery and one other employee — who’d have to oversee it.
Elsewhere in the Magic Valley, the Buhl School District has one Chromebook per student in third through 12th grades. Only middle and high schoolers are allowed to bring the devices home.
Castleford School District has one-to-one Chromebooks for high schoolers. Murtuagh School District has provided one-to-one devices for six years: iPads for elementary schoolers, and Chromebooks for middle and high schoolers.
The Twin Falls School District has one device for about every two students, but the ultimate goal is to get to a one-to-one ratio.
Back in Wendell, Perrigot said he believes having one laptop computer for every high schooler will be a bigger adjustment for teachers and support staff than teenagers.
“I think we’re going to have to adjust to being in the kids’ world,” he said. “They really understand and know how to use these devices. It’s a great thing in a classroom where kids are teaching teachers.”
