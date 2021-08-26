Wendell High School student wins Magic Valley Energy scholarship

“The Magic Valley Energy open house caught my attention because of the technology side of the event. I felt so welcomed in a place I had never been to by all of the MVE professionals. My favorite part of the day was when I learned how diverse the work field is with a wind project. I mentioned I had an interest in law and also engineering, and fairly quickly, they shared ways to combine both in the renewable energy field,” Jimenez said. “I realize the need for renewable energy is the way we change the damage to the earth. If the world wants to see a positive change in our planet, we can no longer talk about what we should do, but rather take action on what needs to be done.”