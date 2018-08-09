WENDELL — When a new school year begins Aug. 20, Wendell kindergartners will spend significantly more time in class.
Wendell Elementary School is launching an all-day kindergarten program, paid for using a voter-approved supplemental levy.
Idaho’s public school districts and charter schools get only enough state money for half-day kindergarten. And parents aren’t required to send their children to kindergarten at all. But research shows benefits to all-day kindergarten, including increased academic achievement, and positive effects on emotional and social development.
“It’s always been known that this community’s 5-year-olds would absolutely benefit from all-day kindergarten, and be more ready for first and second grade,” Wendell Elementary Principal Paula Chapman said.
About 80 percent of the approximately 1,200 students in the Wendell School District qualify for free or reduced-price lunches based on federal poverty guidelines. And about 33 percent are learning English as a second language. Plus, Idaho doesn’t have state-funded preschool.
Having all-day kindergarten allows children to develop a good foundation for phonics, reading skills, and letter and number recognition, Chapman said. “This gives the child that research-based repetition of practice. Repetition helps the child maintain it and it becomes long term.”
Former Wendell School District Superintendent Greg Lowe — who retired in late June — often researched best practices in education, Chapman said, including all-day kindergarten. He was able to see that proposal through to reality.
Wendell voters decided in May to renew a two-year, $600,000 annual supplemental levy, used to help pay for basic school district operating expenses. It allowed the district to shift money to allow for all-day kindergarten.
Wendell Elementary hired another kindergarten teacher — for a total of three — and a full-time paraeducator for the kindergarten classes. The school is expecting about 80 kindergarteners this school year.
Across the Magic Valley, a handful of school districts — including Murtaugh, Hansen, Blaine County and Heritage Academy in Jerome — already provide all-day kindergarten, but it’s a rare offering. Some schools have optional all-day programs that parents have to pay for or programs only open to struggling students.
In Wendell, one of the challenges with all-day kindergarten will be a long school day. That’s because there’s a four-day school week, which means each school day is longer.
Students eat breakfast at school and instruction runs from 7:50 a.m. to 3:35 p.m.
“It’s a pretty intense four days,” Chapman said.
Some parents have expressed concerns about how their 5-year-old will get through the day without a nap. That comes down to teachers begin engaging with students, she said, as well as using quiet times, more movement and maybe an extra afternoon recess.
“Even in a half-day kindergarten schedule, with 5-year-olds you have to change things up,” Chapman said.
It’s also a school district-wide effort, she said, including with school bus drivers to make sure children don’t fall asleep on their way home and that they get off at their bus stop.
“It will be a very interesting first month for students, parents and teachers,” she said.
