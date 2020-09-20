‘We’re in it together’: Teacher and son both battle cancer

“We were terrified,” said Andrea.

Within hours, Jack was at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, where doctors removed the tumor.

Surgery was a success, but Jack’s long bout with cancer had only begun. Thirty-one days of radiation treatments and six weeks of intense chemo therapy at Salt Lake’s Huntsman Cancer Center left him extremely ill and tired.

To be close to her son, Andrea and Jack’s two younger brothers moved into her parent’s home in a town just north of the city. Ed hung back at the family home in southeastern Idaho so he could keep teaching. The family met up in Utah on weekends.

‘Just to be safe’

Two months before Jack’s diagnosis, Ed took out a family cancer insurance policy. Andrea’s mother was a cancer surviver, and purchasing a policy felt like the “smart thing to do,” he said.

The coverage absorbed many of Jack’s mounting medical bills and helped with 15 months of ongoing treatments after he returned to Idaho.

Ed didn’t know at the time that he too would soon have to tap into the policy. One year into his son’s initial recovery and treatments, he began experiencing symptoms of his own.