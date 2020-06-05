'We’re going to see him around': L. Dean Fisher to replace Jeff Fox as CSI president in July

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TWIN FALLS — The next president of the College of Southern Idaho is an experienced college administrator and former policy advisor in Congress.

The CSI Board of Trustees selected L. Dean Fisher to take over as the school’s fifth president. He will replace President Jeff Fox on July 1.

“It was clear to me during the search process that CSI faculty and staff fulfill a mission in their daily work,” Fisher said following the announcement in March. “Every day, thanks to their work, amazing and inspiring students find their own pathway to the American Dream in a region that values their success.”

Fisher currently serves as provost for State University of New York (SUNY) Corning Community College, a mid-sized institution with multiple campuses in Corning, New York.

Board Chairwoman Jan Mittleider said the selection came after a five-month search. They looked for someone with a wide range of experiences that could see the college through a variety of changes. The board was also impressed with his commitment to community engagement.

“We’re going to see him around,” Mittleider said.

Fisher said in March that he’s been in contact with Fox on the transition.