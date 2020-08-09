'We have a lot of fears': Teachers nervous and excited to return to class

“We would rather be a little more cautious than cavalier about this,” he said.

The district’s reopening plan includes a mask mandate for all students and staff. Palmer said he likes the requirement and said it will help keep students and their families safe.

“Wearing a mask while teaching is horribly uncomfortable and unpleasant,” Palmer said, “but if it means we have a chance to have more kids in the building and help them … then I think it’s a good thing.”

Sawtooth Elementary School teacher Camille Flournoy said she appreciates the mask requirements in schools, but without one for the rest of the community, returning to in-person instruction could still be dangerous. She said of course teachers want to return to class, but many are high risk themselves or live with people who are.

“It brings up a lot of different emotions,” Flournoy said. “You’re responsible not only for thinking about the balance of keeping people you live with at high risk safe, but also the responsibility you have as a teacher to your students.

“We’re human,” she said. “We have a lot of fears.”