‘We didn’t bend or crumble’: Boise State president touts resiliency during pandemic

This school year is once again likely to be marked by the pandemic in a major way. COVID-19 cases have been surging in Idaho and across the country, and public health officials have been warning about the spread of the more transmissible delta variant.

Boise State — along with the other public universities in the state — is not requiring vaccines for students and staff, but it has been encouraging everyone to get vaccinated to slow the spread of the virus. Along with many states in the South, Idaho has a dismal vaccination rate.

Tromp on Wednesday also talked about the launch of the Institute for Advancing American Values, which she announced earlier this year. The institute will focus on concepts including free expression, free speech and the free exploration of ideas, she said.

“We’re going to focus on dialogue. Haven’t we seen too little dialogue in the last couple of years, where people who disagree cannot talk to each other?” she said. “We’re going to be a model for what it looks like for people to actually be in dialogue, even when they disagree.”