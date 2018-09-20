TWIN FALLS — As Morningside Elementary School’s security aide, Roger Hinton encountered a man a couple of weeks ago who didn’t seem well and was getting pushy with school staff.
Hinton called school resource officer Kyle Skuza, who splits his time among four schools, and he came to Morningside to address the problem and make sure the man left campus.
It’s one example of a day on the job for Hinton. He arrives around 7 a.m. at the Twin Falls elementary school supervising from when students arrive at school in the morning to when they leave in the afternoon.
“Anytime the kids are outside, I’m out there with them,” he said.
Hinton’s job is a brand new position for the Twin Falls School District. School trustees voted unanimously in July to hire unarmed school security aides.
“Going into it, there were a lot of unknowns to us as a district,” operations director Ryan Bowman said Wednesday.
The school district aims to have 15 security aides — one for each school, with the exception of Vera C. O’Leary Middle School and Bridge Academy sharing one employee. The district is still working to fill two positions at Harrison Elementary School and Magic Valley High School.
“We’re looking for the right person,” Bowman said, adding the number of applicants has declined recently.
Of the 13 current security aides, five have a law enforcement or security background. “We were hoping we would get some people like that,” Bowman said. “I’m very pleased with the caliber of the people we have.”
The Friday before school started in mid-August, the new security aides went through training with a student resource officer about what’s expected and protocols. Security aides will also undergo active shooter training in October, led by the Twin Falls Police Department.
So far this school year, there has been a positive response to security aides’ presence on school campuses, Bowman said, and he has received a few “thank you” phone calls and emails from parents.
But the new jobs come with a large price tag: $375,000 this year — about $25,000 per employee, including salary and benefits.
About $77,000 will come from the Safe and Drug-Free Schools program, and $66,000 is available in new money from federal Title IV funds. The rest will be covered by cutting 5 percent from supply budgets across the school district. One playground aide position from each elementary school was also converted to help fund the new positions.
This summer, some members of the Twin Falls school board also expressed concerns about finding enough security aides, given the low pay rate. But the district saw a lot of interest and job applications.
Another big issue — whether to arm the security aides in the future — is still a topic of conversation. If that happens, it needs to be a well-developed plan that’s implemented incrementally, school district spokeswoman Eva Craner said, and employees need to be highly trained.
Bowman said he hasn’t encountered a lot of pushback about having unarmed security workers and he explains to community members that the school district already has armed student resource officers in schools.
The Twin Falls School District has employed student resource officers for years through a partnership with the Twin Falls Police Department. It has six — one for every middle and high school. The officers also oversee elementary schools.
The district pays half the cost of employing the officers — a total of about $230,000 each year — and the city of Twin Falls picks up the other half.
The new security aides work with the officers. They identify security risks, patrol school campuses, monitor recess and lunchtime, check to make sure school perimeter doors are locked, and make sure visitors to campus have checked in at the school office.
Hinton’s wife, Lori, is a teacher at Rock Creek Elementary School and previously worked at Morningside for about 10 years. Hinton got to know many of Morningside’s teachers, staff members and principal Steve Hoy.
After hearing about the new security aide job, Hinton talked with Hoy about it before the job was even posted.
Hinton is no stranger to the security and law enforcement world, with of 14 years of experience. He started his career in 1984 as a sheriff’s deputy and worked security for St. Luke’s.
As Morningside Elementary’s security aide, Hinton communicates weekly with Skuza — and more often when a problem arises at the school with a parent or someone walking in off the street.
“We’ve both got cellphones on speed dial,” Hinton said.
Hinton relies on his law enforcement background and judgment, too. “The SROs are spread pretty thin.” Skuza — who’s stationed at Magic Valley High — also covers Morningside, Bickel and Lincoln elementary schools.
Since Skuza can’t be at Morningside all day, “I know (Hinton) has an eye out for me,” he said, adding Hinton’s background in law enforcement is helpful. “It makes the school feel more safe.”
Sometimes, teachers ask Hinton if he gets bored during his workday. “No, I don’t,” he told the Times-News. In fact, sometimes there’s so much going on, he pushes off eating lunch.
Hinton is constantly moving inside and outside of Morningside Elementary’s building.
He goes into classrooms occasionally, as needed, to bring out children who are having behavioral issues and are disrupting the class. He said he intervenes “as gently as I can” and escorts the student to and from the school office.
At the high schools, security aides patrol the parking lots — especially at lunchtime — and hallways during passing periods to observe students.
In general, parents are happy there’s a person on campus providing security, he said. Hinton is an authority figure and “all of the children know why he’s here,” Skuza said.
Having school security aides is part of a bigger package of increased security measures at Twin Falls schools. Other initiatives include upgrading entrances at the older school campuses to create security vestibules, a Raptor Visitor Management system, and radios for every school administrator to allow them to communicate with other campuses and the school district office.
Most parents are cooperative about handing over identification to run through Raptor’s computerized background check system, Hinton said, but some get annoyed.
“Don’t take it personal,” he said. “All of this is about the kids… we can’t be too vigilant.”
