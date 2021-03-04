‘We are left with no other option:’ Lawmakers cut into Boise State’s budget

BOISE — Legislators came up with budget numbers for the state’s higher education system — and sliced $409,000 from Boise State University’s bottom line.

Conservatives said the cut didn’t go far enough — but Boise State President Marlene Tromp said the decision will have “a real impact” on employees. Either way, Wednesday’s budget surgery was the latest chapter in a simmering public feud between Boise State and conservative lawmakers, who say the state’s largest university has persisted in using taxpayer dollars to pursue a social justice agenda.

“We’ve tried for over a year to have our voices heard by the university, and we have been largely unsuccessful,” said Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville. “We are left with no other option.”

The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee went along with the Crabtree option, but not without grumbling from both sides of the aisle.

Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, said the $409,000 figure was arbitrary and “disappointing.” He and fellow conservative Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, pegged the cost of social justice programs on the four-year campuses at more than $18 million.