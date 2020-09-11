Watch now: Xavier student plants flags for 9/11 remembrance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aiden McFarland, 14, kneelt by thousands of U.S. flags Friday at Xavier Charter School in Twin Falls. McFarland raised money for the flags during registration and installed them with help out front of the school this morning.

"I just wanted to bring awareness to it so people would realize how big this was and how much of a toil this took on our nation," McFarland said.

According to Young America's Foundation website, the iconic displays made up of 2,977 American flags — one for each life taken — bring schools, communities, and individuals together to pay tribute and continue our promise to “never forget.”

