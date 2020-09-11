 Skip to main content
Watch now: Xavier student plants flags for 9/11 remembrance
Watch now: Xavier student plants flags for 9/11 remembrance

Young America's Foundation

Aiden McFarland, 14, kneels by thousands of U.S. flags Friday at Xavier Charter School in Twin Falls. McFarland raised money for the flags during registration and installed them with help out front of the school this morning. According to Young America's Foundation website, the iconic displays made up of 2,977 American flags — one for each life taken — bring schools, communities, and individuals together to pay tribute and continue our promise to "never forget."

Aiden McFarland, 14, kneelt by thousands of U.S. flags Friday at Xavier Charter School in Twin Falls. McFarland raised money for the flags during registration and installed them with help out front of the school this morning.

"I just wanted to bring awareness to it so people would realize how big this was and how much of a toil this took on our nation," McFarland said. 

Young America's Foundation

Thousands of U.S. flags are seen outside of Xavier Charter School on Friday.

According to Young America's Foundation website, the iconic displays made up of 2,977 American flags — one for each life taken — bring schools, communities, and individuals together to pay tribute and continue our promise to “never forget.”

