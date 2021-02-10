Watch Now: CSI Office on Aging completes its move

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Office on Aging has a new home.
The office officially opened Feb. 1 in its new location on the fourth floor of the Twin Falls County West building, which was formerly Magic Valley Regional Medical Center.
The move brings the office closer to other types of services that its clients — who are 60 and older — could use, such as the Idaho Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired.
Shawna Wasko, the office’s public information officer who also oversees its support group programming, said the move will make it easier to connect clients with services while they’re in the building.
“If I have somebody come in and their mom needs a ride, I can walk them downstairs to the second floor and hand them off to (Interlink Volunteer Caregivers,)” Wasko said.
Prior to this move, the office had been on the CSI campus for 47 years, Wasko said. Despite leaving the campus, the office remains part of the college.
The office left the campus to open up space for the Idaho Department of Agriculture, which was previously renting space from the college on Madrona Street, CSI public information officer Kimberlee LaPray said. The state department wanted the space so that it would be closer to its quality assurance lab that sits adjacent to the Office on Aging’s former location.
Twin Falls County Commissioner Don Hall said CSI reached out to the county more than a year ago to inquire about the possibility of moving the office into the County West building. This move fits in with commissioners’ plans of housing numerous nonprofits and government entities in one location to create a one-stop-shop for the community.
The county’s Department of Motor Vehicles is on the building’s first floor, as is the county’s Veteran Service Office, along with other departments and nonprofits.
The county has plans to continue consolidating operations in the building. It’s currently accepting bids to remodel the third floor of the former hospital into a juvenile corrections facility. The county plans to turn the Snake River Juvenile Detention Center into an adult jail to alleviate some of the overcrowding at its existing facility.
The juvenile prosecuting office will take up a small space on the fourth floor of the building, but most of it belongs to the Office on Aging. Wasko said that this facility is larger than the office’s previous building at CSI.
This allows for more space for the various programs the office runs, such as its adult protection and case management services. The office also works with contractors that deliver meals to seniors and provides them with transportation, among other services.
In addition to working with these contractors, Wasko leads numerous support groups, such as for widows and caregivers. This new office space has a large conference room where Wasko will be able to run these groups.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic started last March, Wasko has run these groups online through Zoom but it hasn’t been successful. Due to the age group that she works with, Wasko said, many of the members weren’t able or interested in using Zoom and so attendance has declined.
“I’m used to 30 to 40 people in some groups,” Wasko said. “If I get two or three online, that’s a miracle.”
But with Gov. Brad Little recently loosening limitations on gathering from no more than 10 people to 50, Wasko plans to begin offering in-person group sessions in March.
Wasko said the in-person connection is needed as many of the seniors the office works with are feeling depressed and lonely during the pandemic. To combat some of this, the office recently started a friendly calling program where clients can sign up to receive courtesy phone calls from volunteers.
“There’s a lot of people looking for phone calls,” Wasko said. “Some just want somebody to call to make sure they are still breathing.”