Watch Now: CSI Office on Aging completes its move

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Office on Aging has a new home.

The office officially opened Feb. 1 in its new location on the fourth floor of the Twin Falls County West building, which was formerly Magic Valley Regional Medical Center.

The move brings the office closer to other types of services that its clients — who are 60 and older — could use, such as the Idaho Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

Shawna Wasko, the office’s public information officer who also oversees its support group programming, said the move will make it easier to connect clients with services while they’re in the building.

“If I have somebody come in and their mom needs a ride, I can walk them downstairs to the second floor and hand them off to (Interlink Volunteer Caregivers,)” Wasko said.

Prior to this move, the office had been on the CSI campus for 47 years, Wasko said. Despite leaving the campus, the office remains part of the college.