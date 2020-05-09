Watch Now: College of Southern Idaho celebrates newest graduates

TWIN FALLS — Uncertain and challenging times lie ahead but the class of 2020 will move forward with resilience, College of Southern Idaho President Jeff Fox said in the school’s first virtual graduation ceremony.
“I believe that more than any previous graduating class, I speak to you about a future unknown,” Fox said in the address. “And here today I say firmly and with conviction, I am confident that you will be the problem solvers. I couldn’t be prouder of you all.”
The commencement video was released Friday afternoon in place of a traditional ceremony, which was canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The video contained many aspects of an in-person graduation, including conferral of degrees and speeches from school leaders dressed in caps and gowns. But the ceremony was absent the handshakes with professors and pictures with friends and family that typically mark the end of college.
The circumstances are less than ideal but the occasion still offers a sense of hope for the future, ASCSI Student Body President Sammi Sanchez said.
“Whatever we choose and wherever we go, let’s allow these moments to inspire us and allow us to grow into stronger people,” Sanchez said in her speech.
The next step for Friday’s graduates is unclear. Many will attempt to enter a workforce devastated by the pandemic — the U.S. Labor Department released data Friday showing more than 20.5 million jobs were lost in April and unemployment sits at 14.5% nationwide. Others will attempt to continue their education at colleges and universities that face financial uncertainty and questions of whether to open campus in the fall.
Elias Halsell, who studied political science at CSI, said graduating into an unstable environment is stressful.
“It is especially daunting to be walking into such a big unknown,” Halsell said. “There is a lot of anxiety surrounding the upcoming months and years.”
Fox acknowledged the unprecedented challenges faced by the school’s newest alumni and called the pandemic “the event of a generation.” He stressed the importance of kindness, compassion and pursuit of higher education in the face of adversity.
“You’re graduating into a world that so desperately needs you, your thinking and your kind hearts,” Fox said. “You are the pioneers, you have grit.”
CSI announced in March that campus would shut down for the remainder of the school year and learning would take place online due to COVID-19. The closure meant many students left school without the usual end-of-year events or personal goodbyes with friends.
Sanchez said the isolation and loneliness are difficult, but she’s optimistic the event will bring her peers closer together and strengthen the CSI community.
“This is all temporary,” Sanchez told the Times-News. “Right now we’re kind of on a pause moment, but after they hit play again, we’ll all be right back at it.”
Student Body Vice President Nicole Jones said despite the disappointing end to her time at CSI, graduating is an exciting milestone in her life. She encouraged her peers to think about the difference they can make in the world and continue pushing forward.
“The biggest thing you can do in life is just dip your feet in,” Jones said. “You never know where the world is going to take you.”
