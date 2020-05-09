Watch Now: College of Southern Idaho celebrates newest graduates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Uncertain and challenging times lie ahead but the class of 2020 will move forward with resilience, College of Southern Idaho President Jeff Fox said in the school’s first virtual graduation ceremony.

“I believe that more than any previous graduating class, I speak to you about a future unknown,” Fox said in the address. “And here today I say firmly and with conviction, I am confident that you will be the problem solvers. I couldn’t be prouder of you all.”

The commencement video was released Friday afternoon in place of a traditional ceremony, which was canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The video contained many aspects of an in-person graduation, including conferral of degrees and speeches from school leaders dressed in caps and gowns. But the ceremony was absent the handshakes with professors and pictures with friends and family that typically mark the end of college.

The circumstances are less than ideal but the occasion still offers a sense of hope for the future, ASCSI Student Body President Sammi Sanchez said.

“Whatever we choose and wherever we go, let’s allow these moments to inspire us and allow us to grow into stronger people,” Sanchez said in her speech.