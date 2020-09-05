WATCH NOW: 13 positive COVID-19 cases in Twin Falls schools as Gov. Little takes tour

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Most students are still learning in classrooms more than two weeks into the school year.

Twin Falls School District superintendent Brady Dickinson said in an interview Friday that the district has identified 13 total confirmed COVID-19 cases. He said about 3% of district students are out of school either because they tested positive or were exposed to someone who did.

“I think 97% of our students being in the buildings is really positive,” Dickinson said. “It’s rather remarkable right now that we’re sitting at that number and that’s where we hope we can stay. It’s just going to depend on how much we can reduce that spread within the school.”

Twin Falls schools opened Aug. 19 in the “yellow” stage of the district’s operating plan, meaning students and staff follow a traditional, in-person schedule with a variety of precautionary measures meant to encourage social distancing. The level of operation is based on the severity of the outbreak in the community as determined by health officials.

Dickinson said he’s pleased so far with the implementation of the plan that was developed throughout the summer. He said students have been responsive and willing to cooperate with the changes, including a mask requirement.