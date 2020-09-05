WATCH NOW: 13 positive COVID-19 cases in Twin Falls schools as Gov. Little takes tour

TWIN FALLS — Most students are still learning in classrooms more than two weeks into the school year.
Twin Falls School District superintendent Brady Dickinson said in an interview Friday that the district has identified 13 total confirmed COVID-19 cases. He said about 3% of district students are out of school either because they tested positive or were exposed to someone who did.
“I think 97% of our students being in the buildings is really positive,” Dickinson said. “It’s rather remarkable right now that we’re sitting at that number and that’s where we hope we can stay. It’s just going to depend on how much we can reduce that spread within the school.”
Twin Falls schools opened Aug. 19 in the “yellow” stage of the district’s operating plan, meaning students and staff follow a traditional, in-person schedule with a variety of precautionary measures meant to encourage social distancing. The level of operation is based on the severity of the outbreak in the community as determined by health officials.
Dickinson said he’s pleased so far with the implementation of the plan that was developed throughout the summer. He said students have been responsive and willing to cooperate with the changes, including a mask requirement.
“Kids are resilient,” he said. “Sure, there are some kids that have a hard time with it but the majority are just fine. Our teachers are really acting as coaches, they’re helping kids with the requirements.”
The operating plan also defines how district schools will deal with confirmed cases, cleaning procedures, food service precautions, and ways to mitigate situations where schools would need to close for extended periods of time.
Gov. Brad Little toured Twin Falls High School on Friday to see the district’s COVID-19 plan in action. He looked in on a variety of classroom settings to see the different ways teachers are encouraging social distancing and attempting to keep students safe.
“We have to modify the way things are done to keep kids safe,” Little said. “We’re trying to minimize spread, minimize transmissible moments.”
Little said he was impressed with the enthusiasm shown by students and staff for the start of the year. He said having kids in school while it’s safe helps teachers establish relationships and learn the unique needs of their students, which could be crucial if schools are forced online later in the year.
“Starting the school year out, these faculty members don’t know every one of their students,” he said. “They need to make that connection if they have to dial it back to some other form.”
Little has long pushed for students to return to school this fall, though he’s left most reopening decisions up to local officials.
The emphasis on local control means school looks different throughout the state, with some districts opening in-person, and others opening entirely online. Some districts even delayed the start of the semester by a few weeks.
Little said he relies on the good judgment of school administrators and health officials to keep students safe.
“Not only is every district different, every building is different,” he said. “It really is up to some of the administrators and the boards to adapt their learning to what exists in their community.”
Idaho’s seven health districts assign risk categories for schools and advise school administrators on their reopening plans. South Central Public Health District’s risk assessment currently places Twin Falls County in the “yellow” or moderate risk category.
Twin Falls school administrators will reassess their level of operation if health officials change the risk assessment for the county.
Dickinson said the school district plays a key role in keeping the community safe.
“We’re just really trying to keep our doors open, keep people as safe and healthy as we absolutely can,” he said. “We’re going to err on the side of caution because we want, at the end of the day, to keep people healthy.”
Twin Falls School District will host a virtual town hall via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Community members will have an opportunity to ask questions of district officials.
