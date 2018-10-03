How long is Xavier's waiting list?

Here’s a breakdown of how many children were on Xavier Charter School’s waiting list, by grade level, as of September:

Kindergarten: 87

First: 58

Second: 53

Third: 57

Fourth: 7

Class sizes increase in fourth-grade to 33 — up from 28 in third-grade — so the wait list goes a little faster because new students are added, school administrator Gary Moon said.

Fifth: 39

Sixth: 45

Seventh: 0

Eighth: 14

Ninth: 1

10th through 12th: 0

Total: 361