Voters to consider $5.75M supplemental levy for Twin Falls schools

TWIN FALLS — In March voters will decide whether to renew a supplemental levy that would generate $5.75 million a year for the Twin Falls School District.

During its meeting on Monday, the district’s school board approved language for the measure, which will appear on the March 9 ballot. The school board previously authorized the district to pursue the levy during its Oct. 28 meeting.

District Superintendent Brady Dickinson said the funds generated through this levy make up about nearly 9 percent of the district’s annual operating expenses, making it essential to the district.

“Without the levy, we’d have to make some pretty deep cuts,” Dickinson said.

The district cut about $2 million from its budget earlier this year to make up for a financial shortfall. Dickinson said if the levy were to pass, the district would use some of the funds to fill classified employee positions, such as custodians and secretaries, which were eliminated as part of the cuts.

The district made these cuts after receiving less money from the state than it had projected due to a slight dip in daily student attendance, which factors into the state’s school funding formula.

