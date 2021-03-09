Voters in 5 Magic Valley school districts approve supplemental levies

Last year, the district’s overall tax rate was $3.63 per $1,000 worth of taxable property value. Under the new levy, the district’s tax rate will decrease to $3.56 per $1,000 of taxable property value.

This levy makes up about 9% of the district’s operating budget, and it’s used to help pay for many things, including classified positions within the district, such as custodians and secretaries.

Hansen School District

Voters approved renewing the Hansen School District’s $290,000 levy. More than 70% of the 145 people who voted did so in favor.

The supplemental levy makes up about 10% of its overall operating budget, Superintendent David Carson said. The district’s levy amount has remained at the same level since 2015.

Carson said the district plans to use part of the funding to pay for a counselor and a speech therapist. In addition to these positions, the money also helps cover the salaries of coaches, as well as transportation costs associated with sports and other extracurricular activities.

Carson said that without the levy, the district would have to make cuts to personnel. This could include cutting coaching salaries and moving a full-time counselor to part-time.

