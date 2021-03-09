Voters in 5 Magic Valley school districts approve supplemental levies

TWIN FALLS — Voters in five Magic Valley school districts approved supplemental levies in Tuesday’s election.
Voters in Twin Falls approved $5.7 million over two years, Hansen voters OK’d $290,000 a year, Hagerman got $150,000 a year, Gooding authorized $650,000 a year and Camas approved $250,000 a year.
According to a tally from IdahoEdNews.org, 46 of Idaho’s 115 school districts had ballot measures Tuesday totaling more than $299.6 million
School levies expire after two years, at which time districts hold elections to renew the funding. The money through these levies becomes part of the district’s general fund and can be used to pay for staffing, programs or a variety of other services. Unlike many bond issues, supplemental levies require a simple majority to pass.
Twin Falls School District
Twin Falls School District voters approved an increase in the district’s supplemental levy.
More than 68% of voters OK’d the $5.7 million levy, with 1,484 voting in favor and 679 against. The money will be collected over two years.
For the last two years, the Twin Falls School District’s levy has been $5 million. While this will raise the district’s supplemental tax rate levy, the district’s overall tax rate will decrease from last year because the district refinanced its bonds last summer when interest rates were low.
Last year, the district’s overall tax rate was $3.63 per $1,000 worth of taxable property value. Under the new levy, the district’s tax rate will decrease to $3.56 per $1,000 of taxable property value.
This levy makes up about 9% of the district’s operating budget, and it’s used to help pay for many things, including classified positions within the district, such as custodians and secretaries.
Hansen School District
Voters approved renewing the Hansen School District’s $290,000 levy. More than 70% of the 145 people who voted did so in favor.
The supplemental levy makes up about 10% of its overall operating budget, Superintendent David Carson said. The district’s levy amount has remained at the same level since 2015.
Carson said the district plans to use part of the funding to pay for a counselor and a speech therapist. In addition to these positions, the money also helps cover the salaries of coaches, as well as transportation costs associated with sports and other extracurricular activities.
Carson said that without the levy, the district would have to make cuts to personnel. This could include cutting coaching salaries and moving a full-time counselor to part-time.
Hagerman Joint School District
Voters in Hagerman narrowly approved a lower supplemental levy than the school district has had in past years.
There was a two-vote difference in the unofficial election results: 222 people voted in favor and 220 voted against the levy for $150,000 per year. The levy is a decrease from the previous two years when it collected $200,000.
In addition to staffing, the Hagerman Joint School District plans to use the levy to reestablish its K-12 physical education program that hasn’t existed for the past couple of years. Additionally, the money will make up gaps in state funding the district receives for construction and welding programs.
Gooding Joint School District
Voters approved Gooding Joint School District’s $650,000 per year levy. Nearly 70% of the 471 votes were for approval.
The district uses its supplemental levy for a variety of reasons. This includes things such as student supplies, smaller building repairs, counselors and other support services that the state doesn’t completely cover.
The levy is the same amount that’s been in place since 2017, meaning the district’s levy rate will remain the same, Superintendent Spencer Larsen said.
Camas County School District
Camas County voters overwhelmingly supported a new, lower levy than the school district previously had in place.
The levy for $250,000 per year passed with 89.9% of the 148 people who voted in the election.
The levy is a decrease from the district’s previous levy of $300,000, which had been in place since 2016.