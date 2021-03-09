Voters go to polls today to decide on 5 school district levies

TWIN FALLS — Voters in five Magic Valley school districts will decide today if those schools can collect money through supplemental levies.
Voters in Twin Falls are asked to approve $5.7 million over two years, Hansen voters are asked for $290,000 a year, Hagerman is asking for $150,000 a year, Gooding wants $650,000 a year and Camas is asking voters for $250,000 a year.
How do I vote?
If you live in one of the school districts asking for a levy, your polling place will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
To vote, bring a photo ID (a driver’s license, state ID card, tribal card or passport) to your polling place. If you don’t, you’ll still be able to vote by signing a “personal identification affidavit” verifying you are who you say.
Preregistration, absentee ballot requests and early voting have ended, but if you aren’t registered, you can do so on Election Day at the polling place. To register, you must have:
- A photo identification (state-issued ID, tribal card, U.S. passport or current student ID)
- A state ID number or the last four digits of your Social Security number
- Proof of residency (vehicle registration, current utility bill, bank statement, etc.)
You have the right to ask for help from poll workers or to bring someone with you to help you vote. Poll workers can read you your ballot and help you mark your section.
To check your voter registration status, find your polling place and get more information, visit idahovotes.gov.
Why do voters have to decide this?
School levies expire after two years, at which time districts hold elections to renew the funding. The money through these levies becomes part of the district’s general fund and can be used to pay for staffing, programs or a variety of other services.
Prior to the late 2000s, there was a limited number of school districts in the state relying on these levies. But this number has increased since the Great Recession, which hit the state’s budget hard and affected how much funding Idaho gave to local school districts. Since then, supplemental levies have been vital to the more than 90 school districts in the state that use them.
Twin Falls School District
For the last two years, the Twin Falls School District’s levy amount totaled $5 million a year. The district is looking to raise that amount to $5.7 million, and while this will raise the district’s supplemental tax rate levy, the district’s overall tax rate will decrease from last year.
Last year, the district’s overall tax rate was $3.63 per $1,000 worth of taxable property value. Under the proposed levy, the district’s tax rate would decrease to $3.56 per $1,000 of taxable property value.
Superintendent Brady Dickinson said the district is able to increase the levy total while decreasing its overall tax rate after refinancing the district’s bonds last summer when interest rates were low.
This levy makes up about 9% of the district’s operating budget, and it’s used to help pay for everything that supports the district. This is especially true for classified positions within the district, such as custodians and secretaries.
Last spring the district had to trim $2 million from its budget after experiencing a slight dip in the district’s average daily attendance, which is part of the calculation in the state’s funding formula.
This $2 million reduction resulted in the district cutting 22 classified positions, two teachers and reducing the pay for all district administrators. Superintendent Brady Dickinson said if the levy passes, the district will use $700,000 to replace many of these positions.
Hansen School District
The Hansen School District’s supplemental levy makes up about 10% of its overall operating budget, Superintendent David Carson said.
The district is asking voters to renew the district’s existing levy amount of $290,000 a year. The district’s levy amount has remained at this level since 2015. Because the proposed levy amount is the same, the district’s tax rate also wouldn’t change if voters approve the levy.
Carson said the district plans to use part of the funding to pay for a counselor and a speech therapist. In addition to these positions, the money also helps cover the salaries of coaches, as well as transportation costs associated with sports and other extracurricular activities.
Carson said that without the levy, the district would have to make cuts to personnel. This could include cutting coaching salaries and moving a full-time counselor to part-time.
Hagerman Joint School District
In addition to staffing, the Hagerman Joint School District plans to use its proposed $150,000 a year supplemental levy to fund specific programs. The levy amount the district is proposing is a decrease from the previous two years when the rate was $200,000.
Superintendent Jim Brown said the district wants to reestablish its K-12 physical education program that hasn’t existed for the past couple of years. Additionally, the money will make up gaps in state funding the district receives for construction and welding programs.
Gooding Joint School District
The Gooding Joint School District uses its supplemental levy for a variety of reasons. This includes things such as student supplies, smaller building repairs, counselors and other support services that the state doesn’t completely cover.
The district is requesting voters approve a levy amount of $650,000. This is the same amount that’s been in place since 2017, meaning the district’s levy rate will remain the same, Superintendent Spencer Larsen said.
Camas County School District
The small, rural school district in Camas County is asking voters to approve a supplemental levy amount of $250,000 a year. This is a decrease from the district’s previous amount of $300,000, which had been in place since 2016.