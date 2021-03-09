Voters go to polls today to decide on 5 school district levies

To check your voter registration status, find your polling place and get more information, visit idahovotes.gov.

Why do voters have to decide this?

School levies expire after two years, at which time districts hold elections to renew the funding. The money through these levies becomes part of the district’s general fund and can be used to pay for staffing, programs or a variety of other services.

Prior to the late 2000s, there was a limited number of school districts in the state relying on these levies. But this number has increased since the Great Recession, which hit the state’s budget hard and affected how much funding Idaho gave to local school districts. Since then, supplemental levies have been vital to the more than 90 school districts in the state that use them.

Twin Falls School District

For the last two years, the Twin Falls School District’s levy amount totaled $5 million a year. The district is looking to raise that amount to $5.7 million, and while this will raise the district’s supplemental tax rate levy, the district’s overall tax rate will decrease from last year.