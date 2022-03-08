Voters approve levies for schools across the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS — Voters turned out at the ballot box Tuesday to vote on school levies for several Magic Valley school districts. Seven supplemental levies got the approval for two-year terms, and one plant facility levy was approved for a five-year term.

Each of the levies approved were replacements for previous levies due to expire this year, and voters decided to continue to use property taxes for supplemental school funding.

In many districts the supplemental levies are used to pay for certified teachers and paraprofessionals to support classroom learning and all-day kindergarten. In some cases, the funding is used to support classified staff like bus drivers, office staff, cafeteria workers. Several districts use levy monies to support extra-curricular activities such as sports or field trips, technology and equipment, and for many districts funds help support electives.

Cassia Joint School District No. 151

Voters approved Cassia County Joint School District’s two-year $2,195,000 per year supplemental levy.

The levy received 748 votes in favor and 374 against, including votes from small parts of Oneida and Twin Falls counties that are in the district.

“I am very happy with the outcome,” Cassia County School District Superintendent Sandra Miller said.

In part the money will be used to continue programs and supply items like musical instruments and athletic equipment to the schools, which could not be purchased without the supplemental levy, she said.

“I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to all who supported this levy. It means a lot to us,” Miller said.

The levy will have an estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer of $92.72 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year.

Castleford Joint School District No. 417

Castelford’s $350,000.00 per year levy for two years also passed with 54 votes in favor and 15 against.

The levy will have an estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer of $185.93 per $100,000.00 of taxable assessed value, per year.

Filer School District No. 413

Filer’s $500,000.00 per year levy for two years passed.It had 228 votes in favor and 122 against.

It will have an estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer of $69.73 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year.

Kimberly School District No. 414

Kimberly’s levy of $800,000 per year for two years passed with 255 votes in favor and 172 against.

This levy will have an estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer of $109 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year.

Shoshone Joint School District No. 312

Shoshone’s levy of $300,000 each year for two years passed with 56 votes in favor and 7 against.

It’s estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer is $106.97 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year.

Richfield School District No. 316

Richfield’s $200,000 per year levy for two years passed with 69 yes votes and 21 nos.

It will have an estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer of $206.53 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year.

Valley School District No. 262, Supplemental levy

Valley’s supplemental levy of $300,000.00 each year for two years passed with 102 votes in favor and 40 against.

It’s estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer is $101.42 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year.

Valley School District No. 262 Plant Facility Levy

Valley also had a plant facility levy on the ballot for $300,000 per year for five years. It also passed with 97 votes in favor and 42 opposed.

It will have an estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer of $101.42 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0