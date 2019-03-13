JEROME — Voters said “yes” during Tuesday’s election to the Jerome School District’s supplemental levy renewal.
In total, 73.36 percent of voters approved the two-year, $800,000 annual measure — well above the simple majority vote that was required.
Supplemental levies are used to help pay for basic school district operating expenses.
Clarification on election results wan’t available by deadline late Tuesday night.
Results on the Jerome County website show only 10 of 12 precincts reporting, but results are final, an elections employee said Wednesday.
That’s because two precincts — Eden and Hazelton — had no voters. There’s an area that’s part of the Jerome School District's boundaries, but no-one lives there.
The Jerome School District has had a supplemental levy in place for years, but asked voters for more money this time — up from the current two-year, $650,000 annual levy that has been in place for 14 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.