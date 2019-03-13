Try 3 months for $3
Schools struggle to find teachers

LeeAnn Gott talks to some of her fourth-grade students in August 2016 at Summit Elementary School in Jerome.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

JEROME — Voters said “yes” during Tuesday’s election to the Jerome School District’s supplemental levy renewal.

In total, 73.36 percent of voters approved the two-year, $800,000 annual measure — well above the simple majority vote that was required.

Supplemental levies are used to help pay for basic school district operating expenses.

Clarification on election results wan’t available by deadline late Tuesday night.

Results on the Jerome County website show only 10 of 12 precincts reporting, but results are final, an elections employee said Wednesday.

That’s because two precincts — Eden and Hazelton — had no voters. There’s an area that’s part of the Jerome School District's boundaries, but no-one lives there.

The Jerome School District has had a supplemental levy in place for years, but asked voters for more money this time — up from the current two-year, $650,000 annual levy that has been in place for 14 years.

