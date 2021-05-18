Voters approve $27M Jerome School District bond

JEROME — Voters overwhelming approved a $27 million bond for the Jerome School District in Tuesday's election.
According to unofficial election results, about 77.2% of voters approved the measure while 22.8% voted against it. This margin easily clears the two-thirds supermajority needed to pass bonds in Idaho.
The bond will fund the construction of a new elementary school and additions at some existing schools. This work is intended to address overcrowding concerns as the district continues to grow.
The district ran a $26 million bond election last May to try to solve this issue — this year's bond is $1 million more due to increases in construction costs. About 62% of voters supported the measure, which fell short of the two-thirds supermajority needed.
Superintendent Dale Layne told the Times-News on election night that he is very pleased with the results. He was pretty optimistic heading into the election, but the majority at which the bond passed was higher than he expected.
He believes the district had an easier time spreading the information about the bond this year compared to last year where the COVID-19 pandemic limited opportunities for public engagement. People were also concerned about the economy and many other issues related to the pandemic at the time.
Like last year’s bond proposal, this measure will not affect the district’s tax levy rate. Layne said district officials will restructure existing bonds to maintain the same rate for taxpayers. The district will also use the state’s Bond Levy Equalization program, which would pay for interest over the life of the bond.
Now that the election is over, the district will work with a financial advisor to get a bond rating, and then go out and sell bonds to pay for the construction of the new school. The district will also begin working with an architect on the design process.
Layne said, optimistically, the school could open in time for the 2023-24 school year. But Layne, who is retiring at the end of June, will not be around for this process.
"I think bitter-sweet is the best description," Layne said. "I'm pleased this will happen, but it would be more fun to be directly involved. I'll have to take an outside look now."
The district operates two elementary schools that serve students in kindergarten through third grade. Those students then move into a school dedicated to fourth and fifth grade before attending middle school.