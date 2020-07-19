Virtual schoolhouse set for Twin Falls

Families can choose from a variety of online courses in math, language arts, science and social studies through Venture Upward. The curriculum is as good as that found in public schools and the choices allow flexibility for families, she said.

Students are still required to meet all of the same Idaho public school standards, including taking standardized tests.

“We do not anticipate bringing down the scores for the school district,” Zelenka said. “We anticipate enhancing those scores.”

The program offers once-a-week elective classes at a physical location. Students can also take part in community service and field trips, so long as they comply with public health guidelines. The opportunities are designed to get students engaged and connected.

“I know that there is often a misnomer that kids in distance learning are not able to socialize,” Zelenka said. “That’s completely not true.”

Venture Upward is set up to be a year-long commitment, so families should plan to stay enrolled through the end of the 2020-21 school year. However, students in the virtual schoolhouse are still part of Twin Falls School District and will be able to return to a brick-and-mortar classroom if they choose in the future.