Virtual schoolhouse set for Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — Many students will return to classrooms this fall, but as COVID-19 continues to spread through Idaho, some in Twin Falls will avoid exposure by attending a virtual schoolhouse.
Administrators in Twin Falls School District unveiled a draft of a plan last week for reopening school on Aug. 19. It outlines how the district will return students to physical classrooms, but it also includes an alternative learning option for those who cannot — or choose not to — attend in person.
The Twin Falls School District Virtual School House is a home-based schooling option for kindergarten to eighth grade students. It allows students to learn at home instead of in a traditional brick-and-mortar classroom. This year, the district is contracting with Venture Upward to provide curriculum, resources, activities, teaching and mentoring to all those in the program.
Similar programs have been offered in Twin Falls before, but lead teacher Shawnee Zelenka said noticeably more students are signing up this year due to COVID-19. She said there’s increased interest from traditionally schooled families who otherwise wouldn’t have considered home-school.
“The one good thing about COVID is people have started looking for other options for students,” Zelenka said. “It sort of brought distance learning out from the fringes and brought its virtues to the forefront.”
Families can choose from a variety of online courses in math, language arts, science and social studies through Venture Upward. The curriculum is as good as that found in public schools and the choices allow flexibility for families, she said.
Students are still required to meet all of the same Idaho public school standards, including taking standardized tests.
“We do not anticipate bringing down the scores for the school district,” Zelenka said. “We anticipate enhancing those scores.”
The program offers once-a-week elective classes at a physical location. Students can also take part in community service and field trips, so long as they comply with public health guidelines. The opportunities are designed to get students engaged and connected.
“I know that there is often a misnomer that kids in distance learning are not able to socialize,” Zelenka said. “That’s completely not true.”
Venture Upward is set up to be a year-long commitment, so families should plan to stay enrolled through the end of the 2020-21 school year. However, students in the virtual schoolhouse are still part of Twin Falls School District and will be able to return to a brick-and-mortar classroom if they choose in the future.
“We are working with the school district to make it a really seamless transition,” she said.
Families will be assigned a teacher and mentor, who will help tailor a plan for each student’s areas of strength, weakness, interest, and talent. Teachers will maintain weekly contact with families.
Some parent involvement is needed for every student enrolled in the program to ensure they are following instructions and completing the material. Many of the courses already include step-by-step instructions and can be completed independently.
Attendance is recorded through progress and work completion. Students must complete a certain amount of material each week as defined by tailored pacing guidelines.
The Venture Upward program is free for all K-8 students in the school district. Each student receives up to $1,200 worth of funding to use to buy technology — computers, laptops, tablets, printers — and educational resources and subscriptions, internet reimbursements, private lessons and other approved purchases.
High school students will have the option of taking online classes through the Idaho Digital Learning Academy.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!