Valley schools get $600,000 levy
Casting your ballot

Joe Martinez casts his ballot for the primary election Tuesday at Burley City Hall in Burley.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

HAZELTON — Voters approved continuing a $300,000, two-year supplemental levy for Valley School District.

The measure received 73.68% approval, and 323 people voted.

The cost to taxpayers is $112.99 per $100,000 of property value.

Money will allow the district to offer elective courses, full-day kindergarten and extracurricular busing, the district’s newsletter says.

The levy is the same amount the district has collected since 2010.

Election results are not official. 

