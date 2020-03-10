Valley schools get $600,000 levy

HAZELTON — Voters approved continuing a $300,000, two-year supplemental levy for Valley School District.

The measure received 73.68% approval, and 323 people voted.

The cost to taxpayers is $112.99 per $100,000 of property value.

Money will allow the district to offer elective courses, full-day kindergarten and extracurricular busing, the district’s newsletter says.

The levy is the same amount the district has collected since 2010.

Election results are not official.