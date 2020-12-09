 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Twin Falls High School student taken into custody after making threat against the school. Classes canceled for the day
UPDATE: Twin Falls High School student taken into custody after making threat against the school. Classes canceled for the day

Lockdown at Twin Falls High

Law enforcement holds a position on the roof of the John W. Roper Auditorium during a lockdown Wednesday at Twin Falls High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — A "situation" was resolved peacefully Wednesday after police locked down a high school and a nearby elementary school, the school district said.

Twin Falls High School and Sawtooth Elementary were placed on lockdown after a male high school student made threats against the school on social media, Twin Falls School District spokeswoman Eva Craner said.

The Twin Falls Police Department took the student into custody just before noon, but no formal charges have been filed.

"There is no incidence of violence," Craner told the Times-News. No weapons were found on the campus and no one was injured.

Classes at the high school were canceled for the day, she said, but police asked the administration to keep students in the building until released at about 12:30 p.m.

Lockdown at Twin Falls High

Pearl Yocum embraces her grandson Hunter Thornton Wednesday after a lockdown ended and students were given the rest of the day off at Twin Falls High School.

As a precaution, Sawtooth Elementary was on soft lockdown — meaning no one was allowed in or out of the building — but otherwise "it's business as usual," Craner said.

Twin Falls police and the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office are investigating. Officers remained at the high school for the safety of students and to ensure no one else was involved in the threat.

