 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Twin Falls High School and Sawtooth Elementary on lockdown due to threat. Classes at high school canceled for the day
0 comments
breaking top story

UPDATE: Twin Falls High School and Sawtooth Elementary on lockdown due to threat. Classes at high school canceled for the day

  • Updated
  • 0

TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls High School and nearby Sawtooth Elementary School are on lockdown Wednesday morning, the school district says. Parents have been notified.

Classes at Twin Falls High School have been canceled for the rest of the day. Twin Falls Police Department, however, has asked the administration to keep students in the building at this time, Twin Falls School District spokeswoman Eva Craner said.

Parents will be notified when the school will release students, Craner said.

"Please do not come to the school at this time," she said.

"There is no incidence of violence," Craner told the Times-News earlier.

The high school was placed on full lockdown because of a threat to the school, Craner said. Students are to stay in the classroom they were in at the time of the lockdown.

The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating the threat and officers are at the school.

As a precaution, Sawtooth Elementary is on soft lockdown, meaning no is allowed in or out of the building, but otherwise "it's business as usual," Craner said.

No information has been released as to the nature of the threat that was reported to the district administration, she said.

Return to Magicvalley.com for more on this developing story.

November crime report: Animal poachings, sex offender charged again and more

Did you miss any crime and court news from last month? Here's a collection of the crime reports, notable arrests and important court hearings to make sure you know what's going on.

Prosecutors: Men in gun conspiracy had white supremacy ties
Crime & Courts

Prosecutors: Men in gun conspiracy had white supremacy ties

  • TOM FOREMAN Jr. Associated Press
  • 0

Two men previously charged with conspiring to make and sell illegal firearms also discussed shooting protesters after scouting a Black Lives Matter rally and had participated in live-fire weapons training where participants displayed Nazi symbols, prosecutors said.

+2
Idaho Supreme Court: State must reveal execution drug source
Politics
top story

Idaho Supreme Court: State must reveal execution drug source

  • REBECCA BOONE Associated Press
  • 0

Idaho prison officials must turn over information about where they got lethal injection drugs used in recent executions, the state Supreme Court ruled Friday, the latest turn in a long-running challenge over transparency in executions that's playing out nationwide.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: CSI pottery class

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News