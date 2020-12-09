UPDATE: Twin Falls High School and Sawtooth Elementary on lockdown due to threat. Classes at high school canceled for the day

TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls High School and nearby Sawtooth Elementary School are on lockdown Wednesday morning, the school district says. Parents have been notified.

Classes at Twin Falls High School have been canceled for the rest of the day. Twin Falls Police Department, however, has asked the administration to keep students in the building at this time, Twin Falls School District spokeswoman Eva Craner said.

Parents will be notified when the school will release students, Craner said.

"Please do not come to the school at this time," she said.

"There is no incidence of violence," Craner told the Times-News earlier.

The high school was placed on full lockdown because of a threat to the school, Craner said. Students are to stay in the classroom they were in at the time of the lockdown.

The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating the threat and officers are at the school.

As a precaution, Sawtooth Elementary is on soft lockdown, meaning no is allowed in or out of the building, but otherwise "it's business as usual," Craner said.